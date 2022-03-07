  1. Computing

How to make a graph on Excel

Dua Rashid
By

Microsoft Excel is a powerful tool to help you with statistics and analytics. It helps you produce detailed diagrams that are aesthetically pleasing as well.

Here's how to make a graph in Microsoft Excel quickly and easily.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Desktop PC or laptop with Microsoft Excel

How to make a graph in Microsoft Excel

Step 1: Open a new Blank Workbook on Microsoft Excel.

Open a Blank Workbook on Excel.

Step 2: In your blank document, insert headers for your graph. The headers represent statistics for your data that will determine the height of your graphs. Insert the headers in the top row of your spreadsheet starting from cell B1 and moving to the right from there. Cell A1 should always be left blank.

Insert your labels in the top row starting from B1.

Step 3: Insert labels for your data. The labels will represent individual sections of your data that will appear on the x-axis. The labels will go in column A starting from cell A2 and going down from there.

Insert your headers in the first column starting from A2.

Step 4: Once you have your parameters set, insert the data for your graphs starting from cell B2 and so on. You can press the Tab key on your keyboard to jump to the next cell once you have filled a cell.

Step 5: Once you have all your data entered, select all your data by clicking on cell A1 and dragging the cursor all the way to the bottom-right corner. Make sure to have all your labels and headers selected as well.

Select all of your data.

Step 6: With your data selected, click on Insert Tab at the top of the Excel window. Doing so will open a toolbar under the insert tab.

Step 7: Select the type of graph you want from the toolbar. You can choose from a variety of graphs including, but not limited to, bar graphs, line graphs, or pie charts.

Step 8: Select the format of your graph. You can choose from various types of 2D and 3D graphs. Hover your cursor over a format to preview how your graph will look.

Select the type of graph you want from the Insert toolbar.

Step 9: Once you’ve selected your desired type and format, your graph will appear on your spreadsheet. Add a title to your graph and you are good to go!

Select the type of graph you want and give it a title.

For more advanced tools, refer to our guide to learn how to create scatter plots on Excel.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple ‘Peek performance’ spring event: M2, iPhone SE, more

Apple's Tim Cook at an Apple event

Dell XPS 17 laptop with Windows 11 is $250 off today

The Dell XPS 17 sitting in front of a window.

The new Mac version of Chrome destroys Safari in performance

The back lid of the MacBook Pro.

The Steam Deck’s ‘verified games’ process is very confusing

The Steam Deck's UI appears on screen.

How to reset your login password on a Mac

A password screen with an indecipherable password inputted.

Nintendo’s eShop is currently unavailable in Russia

Nintendo Switch OLED model

Save $350 on this powerful, portable Alienware gaming laptop today

Alienware M15 sitting on a desk.

We can’t believe how cheap this HP gaming PC is today

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk.

Possible release date of Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti card revealed

Nvidia previews RTX 3090 Ti GPU at CES 2022.

Save $400 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 today

Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

Best pressure washer deals for March 2022

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

Best home gym deals for March 2022

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large