How to make a graph on Excel

Microsoft Excel is a powerful tool to help you with statistics and analytics. It helps you produce detailed diagrams that are aesthetically pleasing as well.

Here's how to make a graph in Microsoft Excel quickly and easily.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 15 minutes What You Need Desktop PC or laptop with Microsoft Excel

How to make a graph in Microsoft Excel

Step 1: Open a new Blank Workbook on Microsoft Excel.

Step 2: In your blank document, insert headers for your graph. The headers represent statistics for your data that will determine the height of your graphs. Insert the headers in the top row of your spreadsheet starting from cell B1 and moving to the right from there. Cell A1 should always be left blank.

Step 3: Insert labels for your data. The labels will represent individual sections of your data that will appear on the x-axis. The labels will go in column A starting from cell A2 and going down from there.

Step 4: Once you have your parameters set, insert the data for your graphs starting from cell B2 and so on. You can press the Tab key on your keyboard to jump to the next cell once you have filled a cell.

Step 5: Once you have all your data entered, select all your data by clicking on cell A1 and dragging the cursor all the way to the bottom-right corner. Make sure to have all your labels and headers selected as well.

Step 6: With your data selected, click on Insert Tab at the top of the Excel window. Doing so will open a toolbar under the insert tab.

Step 7: Select the type of graph you want from the toolbar. You can choose from a variety of graphs including, but not limited to, bar graphs, line graphs, or pie charts.

Step 8: Select the format of your graph. You can choose from various types of 2D and 3D graphs. Hover your cursor over a format to preview how your graph will look.

Step 9: Once you’ve selected your desired type and format, your graph will appear on your spreadsheet. Add a title to your graph and you are good to go!

For more advanced tools, refer to our guide to learn how to create scatter plots on Excel.

