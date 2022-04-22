 Skip to main content
  1. Computing

How to calculate percentages in Excel

Zak Islam
By

Turning data into percentages can give you a new insight, or make summarising heaps of data that bit easier. Calculating percentages is easy with a calculator, but it's even easier if you have a tool to automatically calculate percentages for you. This is where the percentage formula in Excel can give you the answer you need in seconds.

Here’s how to calculate percentages in Excel.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • PC

  • Microsoft Excel

What is the formula to calculate percentage?

There are various formulas you can use to calculate a percentage. Here are two of the most common methods.

Step 1: In this specific example, I’ll be calculating the difference between the profit and revenue. Click the cell you want the percentage to appear within. Now type in =(B2-C2)/B2. The / represents the division function.

Entering a formula to calculate a percentage in Excel.

Step 2: Press the Enter key on your keyboard in order to confirm the formula.

Step 3: In the toolbar, click the percentage icon. In my example, there’s a 65% difference between the profit and revenue. If I change the profit amount to a higher figure, that percentage will decline.

The percentage icon is highlighted in Excel.

Step 4: Another formula you can use to calculate percentage is simply applying the / key in between two cells. For example, to pass a driving theory test, I need to get 80% of the questions correct. To find out the percentage for this specific question, I’ve entered =B2/C2.

Entering a custom formula that calculates percentages in Excel.

What is the easiest way to find percentages?

Now that we’ve explained how to calculate percentages, let’s take a look at the easiest way to find percentages via the drag feature.

Step 1: Click the cell where you’ve entered the formula to calculate a percentage.

Step 2: On the bottom-right corner of that cell, drag it down to where your column ends, or wherever you want percentages to be shown.

In my example, I’ve dragged it down to reveal the difference between the percentage of profit being generated compared to the revenue for each month that’s listed within my spreadsheet.

Using the drag feature in Excel to replicate the percentage formula in other cells.

How do I find 10% of a number in Excel?

Finding a specific percentage of a number within your spreadsheet can be achieved via a straightforward formula.

Step 1: Click the cell you want to find the percentage of a number in.

Step 2: Now enter, for example, =10%50. The asterisk in this formula represents the multiplication function. Press *Enter on your keyboard to confirm the result.

Entering the formula to find a specific percentage of a number in Excel.

Step 3: I’ve applied this same formula on my main Excel profit versus revenue spreadsheet as well. Just replace the number 50 with the cell number where the figure is located.

Entering the formula to find a specific percentage of a cell’s value in Excel.

For more on Excel's other functions, check out our guides on how to use concatenate, and how to use IF in Excel. You can also see what's new in Microsoft Office.

Editors' Recommendations

Petite Maman review: A quiet and charming fairy tale

petite maman review nelly and marion look at their fort in

5G vs. 4G: How does the newest network improve on the last?

verizons 5g network is live heres what its like to use moto storefront 1

Is 5G as fast as they’re saying? We break down the speeds

Galaxy Fold 5G Speed test

Sony’s revamped PS Plus service has a release date

PlayStation Plus' logo features a giant yellow d-pad with

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2022)

Nadia standing on a subway platform looking scared in a scene from season 2 of Russian Doll on Netflix.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (April 2022)

Donnie Yen performs martial arts in a scene from Ip Man.

The best movies on Disney+ right now (April 2022)

Two of the cubs from Disneynature's Polar Bear.

The 61 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (April 2022)

Sushi chef Jiro Ono, from the documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (April 2022)

The cast of The Batman.

The 74 best movies on Hulu right now (April 2022)

Jim Carrey in Mr. Popper's Penguins.

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (April 2022)

Claire Foy and Paul Bettany locking arms in a scene from A Very British Scandal.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (April 2022)

A character from Mayans M.C. wearing the motorcycle club jacket, looking over his shoulder.

The future of OnePlus’ messy phone software has us worried

The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro's camera modules.