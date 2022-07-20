 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to delete a Discord server

Zak Islam
By

If you’ve used Discord for a while, you’re generally going to be involved in quite a few servers. At one point, you’ve probably even created your own server. However, if you ever want to delete that server for whatever reason, it can be a quick and painless process. Here's how to delete a Discord server, n just a few quick steps.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A PC, laptop, Mac, or mobile device with access to Discord

Using the server settings

Step 1: You’ll need to open the Discord server you created by selecting it within the app itself.

Step 2: Once it’s been opened, select the name of the server situated at the top of Discord, adjacent to the Home button.

Step 3: Select the Server settings field.

The Server settings option on Discord for deleting a Discord server.

Step 4: Select Delete server adjacent to the bin icon.

The Delete server option on Discord.

Step 5: Discord will require you to enter the name of your server.

Step 6: Select the Delete server button.

Although you can recover a deleted account on Discord, the platform does not provide the same option for deleting a server. Once you proceed with deleting your server, it will be permanently removed from Discord’s systems. As such, make sure you save anything that may be valuable within your server before you delete it.

Entering the name of a Discord server in order to confirm its deletion.

How do I delete a server on Discord on the iPhone?

Step 1: Open the Discord app on the iPhone, click the server you want to delete from the side, and then on the top right, select the Three dots adjacent to the server name.

Selecting the option to delete a Discord server on iPhone.

Step 2: Click Settings > Overview.

The Settings option on Discord for iPhone.

Step 3: Scroll down to the bottom and click Delete server. A message will ask you to confirm the deletion. Click Yes. You won’t have to type the server name.

The delete button for deleting a Discord server on iPhone.

How do I delete a Discord server without admin access?

If you don’t have admin control of a server (which you would if you created it or ownership was transferred to you), then you won’t be able to delete it.

However, if you feel the server itself is illegal, dangerous, contains spam, etc., you could report it to Discord, which will launch its own investigation and may decide to delete it.

You can do so via Discord’s official submit a request page, where you’ll be able to provide evidence via screenshots. You can also include a link to specific messages that are relevant in your report.

If you decide to delete your Discord account completely, check out our guide on how to do so.

Editors' Recommendations

Is The Elder Scrolls Online worth playing in 2022?

ESO players exploring High Isle.

How to boot Windows 10 from a USB drive

Best Google Pixel Deals: $81 off the Pixel 6 Pro

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best generator deals for July 2022

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

‘Wordle’ today, July 20: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#396)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Hellboys and alien symbiotes: San Diego Comic-Con’s best cosplays ever

Doug Jones and a cosplayer dressed as the Angel of Death at the 2018 SDCC.

How to use Screen Time on iOS to cut down on your phone use

iOS screen time controls.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is happening August 10 — here’s what we expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 event invite.

Stray stuttering on PC? Try these 3 tricks to fix it

The main cat from Stray looking into the foreground with cyberpunk buildings behind him

Best Buy just knocked $1,000 off this massive QLED TV

Samsung 85" QLED TV

Tons of AirPods alternatives are on sale at Best Buy today

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds in black.

MSI gaming laptops are ridiculously cheap at Walmart today

msi gs75 stealth review mem2

Freaks, geeks, and Captain Kirk: A brief history of San Diego Comic-Con

brief history san diego comic con 2