Nvidia has confirmed that it will deliver a keynote on Tuesday morning during CES 2022. Nvidia’s senior vice president Jeff Fisher and vice president and general manager Ali Kani will share the company’s plans. Points to cover include, according to Nvidia, “the latest breakthroughs in accelerated computing — from design and simulation to gaming and autonomous vehicles.”

Nvidia hasn’t specified much in terms of which products it will talk about during Tuesday’s keynote, but it gives a good idea of the topics it’s planning to cover. We can expect to hear more about the Nvidia Omniverse, Nvidia Isaac (Nvidia’s robotics platform), self-driving cars, and the rumored upcoming Nvidia graphics cards.

How to watch Nvidia’s CES 2022 keynote

Nvidia’s CES 2022 keynote is scheduled to take place this Tuesday, January 4, at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET).

The keynote is going to be streamed on several platforms. Nvidia will be showing it on its own website, as well as on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and IBM Video. Once the scheduled stream goes up on Nvidia’s channel, we will embed it into this article for your convenience, so come back shortly to watch the keynote right on this page.

If you don’t have time to watch Nvidia’s video live, don’t worry — Digital Trends will be covering the entirety of Nvidia’s keynote here on the site. We will keep you posted on all the important announcements, so make sure you check back with us throughout the day for the latest updates. You can also take a look at our full coverage of CES 2022 to learn more about what other manufacturers have in store.

What to expect from Nvidia’s CES 2022 keynote

There are several exciting announcements that Nvidia might be planning to make during CES 2022. Various rumors and teasers from Nvidia itself point to the keynote being a big one for gamers, but Nvidia is also drawing attention to other possible reveals.

Gamers all over the world are holding their breath in anticipation of Nvidia’s upcoming graphics cards plans. One such major announcement could be the release of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia’s upcoming monster of a gaming GPU. With 21Gbps of GDDR6X memory and a whole 1TB/s of bandwidth, the card is rumored to release as soon as later this month.

On the other end of the GPU spectrum is the RTX 3050, allegedly set to release on the same day as the RTX 3090 Ti. This card is likely going to be much more affordable than the 3090 Ti, sporting 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Some rumors also point to announcements about a 12GB version of the RTX 3080, a 16GB model of the 3070 Ti, and an improved version of the RTX 3060 with 12GB of memory.

In all likelihood, Nvidia will also reveal new RTX 30-series laptop graphics cards. The cards in question include a mobility version of the RTX 3080 Ti as well as the RTX 3070 Ti. The 3080 is currently rumored to have up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 16Gbps. Not much is known about the RTX 3070 Ti for laptops just yet, aside from the fact that it will likely be released simultaneously with the RTX 3080 Ti.

In addition to the graphics cards themselves, we are likely going to learn about new gaming laptops decked out with the new RTX GPUs. Nvidia will probably also touch on cloud gaming via the subscription-based Nvidia GeForce NOW.

There is a lot to cover outside of Nvidia’s gaming endeavors. The company mentions the Omniverse, which is Nvidia’s version of the metaverse that allows professionals to simulate real-world environments in 3D for various purposes. It also mentions Nvidia Isaac in the context of smart automation and robotics. Lastly, Nvidia hints at new information about Nvidia Drive, an end-to-end platform for developing software for self-driving cars.

