For anyone on a tight budget and trying to find laptop deals that won’t break the bank, HP has an ideal one. Usually priced at $460, you can buy a HP 15-inch laptop for $280. While it won’t be the speediest of laptops by any means and is best suited for web browsing and basic functions rather than anything advanced, it’s still a great price for anyone looking for a laptop for their child or for basic purposes. If you want to know more about this laptop with a $180 saving, keep reading. Alternatively, you can always hit the buy button to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP 15-inch laptop

Anyone seeking out one of the best budget laptops is likely to be tempted by this one. It has an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While none of that is spectacular, we often see laptops around this price with 4GB of memory or even eMMC storage instead of SSD, so that’s a bonus.

Thanks to HP being one of the best laptop brands, it’s also taken the time to think about other parts of the laptop. That means it has an 85% screen-to-body ratio, 3-sided narrow bezels on the 15.6-inch HD screen and 250 nits of brightness. There’s also a HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array microphones, while the keyboard offers a numeric keypad. it also has HP Fast Charge support so you can get the battery life back up to 50% in about 45 minutes, making it ideal for portable purposes.

This is a laptop best suited for anyone who needs to do the basics without worrying about irritants getting in the way. It might not be the fastest but for basic web browsing, streaming shows, or typing up documents, the HP 15-inch laptop will suffice.

Usually priced at $460, this HP 15-inch laptop is currently down to $280 when you buy from HP. A $180 saving is pretty sweet so if you’re looking to get a good-value laptop, this should be on your radar. Don’t count on it staying this price for long though.

