Even I’m tempted by this $300 HP laptop deal

Jennifer Allen
By
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

One of the cheapest laptop deals around is courtesy of HP. Right now, you can buy an HP 15-inch laptop for $300 saving you $160 off the regular price of $460. While this isn’t a system for anyone looking for something high-end, it’s ideal for a backup laptop or if you simply need a temporary solution while on the move. Let’s take a look at why it’s so appealing.

Why you should buy the HP 15-inch laptop

In this kind of price range, you’re often looking at Chromebook deals but this HP 15-inch laptop has Windows 11 Home installed on it. While it won’t run particularly fast, it’s still competent enough for occasional use when you definitely need a laptop over Chromebook or tablet. It has an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Simple stuff that won’t rival the best laptops, sure, but we’re thinking this is good for those emergency situations where you simply need a Windows system in a hurry.

The laptop is well-made thanks to it being from one of the best laptop brands — HP — so it’s good for a situation that requires robustness. Its 15-inch display may only be HD rather than full HD but it has narrow bezels and 250 nits of brightness so it gets the basics right. Even better, at this price, you often only get smaller screens so it’s nice to have something extra. There’s also an 85% screen-to-body ratio which is always good to see while there’s long battery life as well. An HP 720p True Vision camera is useful for video calls so there’s a slim chance of this laptop rivaling the best budget laptops — at least if you’re desperate to keep costs as low as possible. Integrated dual array microphones are useful too so you can be heard clearly as further helped by temporal noise reduction.

This HP 15-inch laptop won’t amaze everyone with its speed but it should be fairly reliable. It’ll suit occasional commuters or anyone buying for their child or for heading to school. Normally priced at $460, it’s down to $300 when you buy direct from HP. We’re not sure how long it’ll stick around for at this price so if it sounds right to you, buy it now before you miss out.

This HP Spectre x360 laptop is $360 off with this deal
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 26, 2023 11:00AM
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

The HP Spectre line of laptops are so popular, HP doesn't need to cut their prices. Apparently they aren't flying out the door quite as fast as HP wants though, since HP just gave the x360 model a massive discount. HP is offering a $360 discount on their popular Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, bringing the price down to just $950. This sale likely won't last long, since HP has technically ended their Presidents' Day HP laptop deals. HP always has a few laptop deals kicking around their site, but it takes something special to catch our eye. Read on to see why we love this laptop -- but buy it before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360
Regarded as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around right now, the HP Spectre x360 is worth every cent. It offers an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is a hefty amount for a productivity-focused machine and ideal if you have many files to store for work or school. The defining factor that makes this one of the best laptops around is its screen. It has a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 and touchscreen qualities. Even better, a 360-degree design means you can move it around to suit your needs. Want to use it as a tablet? That's as easily possible as setting in presentation mode to make it easier for others to see what's on screen. If you can't decide between buying a high-end tablet or a laptop, this is easily the best of both worlds.

The best of Dell’s business laptop weekend sale — $2,500 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 26, 2023 10:00AM
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

Tired of using your laggy old personal laptop to do your business work as well? Get a dedicated work laptop with some beefy specs. Dell has some super cheap ones this weekend. Dell is having a business laptop sale right now, specifically on the XPS, Vostro, Precision and Latitude models. These are all the best non-gaming laptops from one of the best laptop brands out there. We've picked the best laptop deal from each model. Dell hosts a lot of sales, but the individual products in them often sell out in less than 24 hours. Grab a new computer before the model you want sells out.
Dell Vostro 3510 -- $599, was $1,113

The Dell Vostro 3510 is a relatively affordable business laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The machine also features 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. Working on the Dell Vostro 3510 is easy on the eyes with its 15.6-inch Full HD display, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, you can start using the laptop as soon as you unbox it. It also comes with a 720p HD camera and single-integrated microphone, for the purpose of joining online meetings and making video calls.

This Lenovo laptop is only $250 — but not for long
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 26, 2023 9:00AM
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

Lenovo Laptop deals are always impressive -- but they sell out fast. This Lenovo IdeaPad isn't top-of-the-line, but Lenovo is slashing its price to next to nothing anyways. Right now you can grab it for only $250 after a $150 discount. That's 37% off for a limited time! If you know it's for you, hit the buy button or keep reading while we lay out why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i
Coming from one of the best laptop brands is always a good start, and that's definitely the case with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. While it may not rival the best laptops, it's robustly built and offers essential hardware for getting work done on the move. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. It's nice to see double the storage space you often see with cheap laptops, and it certainly helps with allowing you to save files locally rather than solely on the cloud.

