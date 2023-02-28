One of the cheapest laptop deals around is courtesy of HP. Right now, you can buy an HP 15-inch laptop for $300 saving you $160 off the regular price of $460. While this isn’t a system for anyone looking for something high-end, it’s ideal for a backup laptop or if you simply need a temporary solution while on the move. Let’s take a look at why it’s so appealing.

Why you should buy the HP 15-inch laptop

In this kind of price range, you’re often looking at Chromebook deals but this HP 15-inch laptop has Windows 11 Home installed on it. While it won’t run particularly fast, it’s still competent enough for occasional use when you definitely need a laptop over Chromebook or tablet. It has an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Simple stuff that won’t rival the best laptops, sure, but we’re thinking this is good for those emergency situations where you simply need a Windows system in a hurry.

The laptop is well-made thanks to it being from one of the best laptop brands — HP — so it’s good for a situation that requires robustness. Its 15-inch display may only be HD rather than full HD but it has narrow bezels and 250 nits of brightness so it gets the basics right. Even better, at this price, you often only get smaller screens so it’s nice to have something extra. There’s also an 85% screen-to-body ratio which is always good to see while there’s long battery life as well. An HP 720p True Vision camera is useful for video calls so there’s a slim chance of this laptop rivaling the best budget laptops — at least if you’re desperate to keep costs as low as possible. Integrated dual array microphones are useful too so you can be heard clearly as further helped by temporal noise reduction.

This HP 15-inch laptop won’t amaze everyone with its speed but it should be fairly reliable. It’ll suit occasional commuters or anyone buying for their child or for heading to school. Normally priced at $460, it’s down to $300 when you buy direct from HP. We’re not sure how long it’ll stick around for at this price so if it sounds right to you, buy it now before you miss out.

