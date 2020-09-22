HP’s latest Pavilion refresh boasts a number of new features that will appeal to eco-conscious shoppers who don’t want to sacrifice performance. Available in 13-, 14-, and 15-inch screen sizes, the latest HP Pavilion laptops are designed with sustainability in mind, with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics used in the construction of the speaker housing, the company claimed, which helps to keep approximately 92,000 plastic bottles out of our oceans.

And even though the environment is a big part of the upgrade, the new Pavilions still deliver on the technology front — all these laptops come with Intel’s 11th-gen processors alongside stronger integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

In our 11th-gen review, we found that Intel’s Xe graphics performed favorably, so this will allow students and those on a budget to do more things, like play casual games and perform basic creative edits, without having to splurge on a more expensive laptop model equipped with a discrete GPU.

“When it comes to PCs for the newest generation of users, we want to help power their fun not only during the pandemic but in the years to come,” said HP global leader and general manager of personal systems Kevin Frost in a prepared statement. “HP packs powerful performance features and a youthful, colorful premium design into its newest Pavilion clamshells, making them accessible to everyone to stay connected, entertained, and learning.”

The laptops boast a two-piece metal chassis construction with what HP calls its hourglass edge design along with a 3D manufacturing process that eliminates the parting lines to make the laptop feel sleeker and more premium. The screens have also been upgraded to feature a three-sided micro-edge bezel that delivers an 86% screen-to-body ratio.

The 13-inch Pavilion 13 model comes with a Full HD or Ultra HD display, while the two larger models are equipped in either HD or FHD screens, depending on configuration. All the laptops support Microsoft HDR streaming and HEVC codecs.

The laptops come in a range of five colors — natural silver, luminous gold, ceramic white, tranquil pink, and fog blue — and an edge-to-edge keyboard and larger precision touchpad. HP boasts a full work day of battery life with at least 8.5 hours of juice on each charge.

All notebooks come with USB-C support and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for even faster Wi-Fi speeds. B&O audio tuning and an optional fingerprint scanner for password-less logins round out the feature set.

AMD and discrete GPU options, too

HP is offering plenty of choices when it comes to the latest Pavilion notebooks. You can even order a configuration with a discrete GPU if you need more power. Both the Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15 can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU alongside the Intel 11th Gen CPU. HP claimed that the jump from integrated Intel Iris Xe to Nvidia’s discrete GPU provides approximately a 20% boost in graphics performance.

And if you’re a fan of AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile processor, you can even swap out Intel’s silicon on the Pavilion 15.

All the laptops will be available starting in October. Prices start at $679 for the Pavilion 13, $579 for the Pavilion 14, and $599 for the Pavilion 15 AMD edition. The laptops will be sold through HP’s website, Amazon, Costco, and other retailers, according to the company.

