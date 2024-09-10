The classic HP 17-inch laptop just got a 50% price cut

If you want your next laptop deals purchase to have a relatively large screen, we highly recommend the HP Laptop 17t as it’s on sale from HP with a 50% discount. From its original price of $850, it’s all the way down to only $420, but there’s no telling for how long. You’ll only be able to get this popular laptop with savings of $430 if you hurry, so don’t hesitate. Add the device to your cart and push through with the checkout process as fast as you can, as the laptop may go back to its regular price at any minute.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t

The first thing to notice about the HP Laptop 17t is its 17.3-inch screen, which is among the biggest displays that you can get on a laptop. With HD+ resolution, it’s perfect for working on visual projects and watching streaming shows. The large screen also makes it easy to navigate the menus of Windows 11 Home, which comes pre-installed in the laptop’s 256GB SSD.

The performance of the HP Laptop 17t won’t be fast enough to challenge the top-tier models of the best laptops, but it’s going to prove to be a dependable device for your daily tasks with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which you’ll usually find in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The HP Laptop 17t also comes with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and dual-array digital microphones, so you’ll look and sound clear whenever you’re joining online meetings.

In one of the most attractive HP laptop deals we’ve seen recently, the HP Laptop 17t is available for an affordable price of $420, following a $430 discount from HP on its sticker price of $850. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for you to be able to take advantage of this offer though, so you should act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the savings. Proceed with your purchase of the HP Laptop 17t as soon as you can — right now, if possible — so that you can get it at 50% off.