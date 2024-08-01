The 16-inch HP Omen gaming laptop is $400 off today

Buying from gaming laptop deals will still be a significant investment, so you should be on the hunt for discounts that will let you save more than just a few dollars. Here’s one to consider — $400 off the HP Omen 16t gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which drops its price from $1,450 to $1,050. The offer may no longer be available tomorrow though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you need to add the gaming laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16t gaming laptop

If you want a gaming laptop that can reliably run the best PC games, you can’t go wrong with the HP Omen 16t. The combination of the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM provides dependable performance — possibly enough for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. You’ll be able to further optimize the HP Omen 16t’s performance through the Omen Gaming Hub, which also offers various personalization tools.

Playing on the HP Omen 16t’s 16.1-inch screen is a feast for the eyes because of the sharp details and vivid colors provided by QHD resolution, and the narrow bezels on three sides of the display. The gaming laptop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed on its 512GB SSD, which will have enough space left for you to be able to install several AAA titles with all their required updates and optional DLCs.

The HP Omen 16t is an excellent gaming laptop for all kinds of gamers, and it’s an even better choice right now as it’s on sale from HP with a $400 discount. Instead of $1,450, you’ll only have to pay $1,050 for this machine, but only if you act fast. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires, so you should think that it will only be available today. Buy the HP Omen 16t gaming laptop right now if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, so that you can use the savings towards more video games and other gaming accessories.