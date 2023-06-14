 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $350 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By

You should be ready to shell out a significant amount if you want to buy a decent gaming laptop, but you can enjoy some savings along the way that you can spend on more video games and gaming accessories. Here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop for $2,250, following a $350 discount by HP on its original price of $2,600. You don’t have forever to think about it though because the bargain may end at any moment, so you should buy the machine now if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop

A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The HP Omen 17t gaming laptop is certainly built this way with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these components, not only will you be able to run the best PC games at their highest settings like Elden Ring and Apex Legends, but you’ll also be prepared to play the best upcoming PC games like Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and Starfield. All of these games will fit in its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

One of the biggest advantages of the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop over its peers is its massive 17.3-inch screen, which features QHD resolution and an up to 165Hz refresh rate for sharp details and uninterrupted gameplay. The gaming laptop also features the Omen Tempest Cooling technology, which prevents overheating so that the machine will keep running at optimum performance even after hours of playing.

Related

There’s a lot of gaming laptop deals in the market to choose from, but it will be hard to find a better one than HP’s $350 price cut for the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop. You’ll only have to pay $2,250 instead of $2,600 for this powerful machine, but you need to hurry with your purchase because this offer probably won’t last long. If you’re already looking forward to all the games that you’ll be playing on the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop, proceed with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $1,750 off today
God of War running on the Alienware x17 R2 laptop.

Alienware is one of the first companies to introduce gaming laptops to the market, and while they face a lot of stiff competition from the likes of Asus, they still make some great laptops. Take, for example, the Alienware X17 R2, a 17-inch laptop with some great specs under the hood, and while it would usually cost $3,350, Dell has discounted it to $1,600. That's a massive $1,750 discount for an amazing laptop that can run many modern AAA games.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2
What makes the Alienware X17 R2 stand out is the blistering 480hz screen refresh rate, which is rare in a gaming laptop and is likely one of only two or three that have it. As for why, the answer is simple: it's made for competitive games like League of Legends or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, where every extra frame counts, and if you're planning to go that route, this is the laptop to do it with. What helps is that the laptop not only has a 1080p screen but it also runs an RTX 3080, one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, so you can really push the frames as far as the screen will take them.

Read more
HP’s best laptop is discounted by $300 for the weekend
The HP Spectre x360 13.5 open on a table.

The popular HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, a powerful and versatile machine, is currently available with a $300 discount from the laptop deals of HP's 72-hour flash sale. Instead of its original price of $1,250, it will be yours for $950. You shouldn't wait until the last minute before you complete your purchase though, because there's a chance that stocks run out before the sale ends. If you don't want to miss out on this offer, you need to buy it right now.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop
The appeal of a 2-in-1 laptop comes from its ability to change between laptop mode and tablet mode, depending on what you need from it at any given time. The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide places under the convertible category because you flip its keyboard under its screen to transform it from a laptop to a tablet, is included in our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops partly because of its elegant aesthetic. It also features a rock-solid build, so you don't need to be extremely cautious when you fold its 13.5-inch QUXGA+ touchscreen back and forth.

Read more
Razer Blade 15 OLED gaming laptop is $700 off in its summer sale
The Razer Blade 15 OLED on a white table.

You should never pass up a chance to purchase the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with a discount, as the powerful machine is every gamer's dream. Get your wallets ready as it's currently 21% off in Razer's summer sale, bringing its price down to $2,600 from $3,300. It's still not cheap, but the $700 in savings will go a long way towards building your arsenal of gaming accessories and library of video games. We're not sure how long this offer will last because of the gaming laptop's popularity, so you should push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15
The first thing that you'll notice about the Razer Blade 15 is its gorgeous screen. The 15.6-inch display features Quad HD resolution and OLED technology that combine for a truly immersive experience, whether you're taking down bosses in single-player adventures or leading your team to victory in online multiplayer matches. The screen also offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which promises smoother movements, supports high frame rates, and reduces input lag.

Read more