You should be ready to shell out a significant amount if you want to buy a decent gaming laptop, but you can enjoy some savings along the way that you can spend on more video games and gaming accessories. Here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop for $2,250, following a $350 discount by HP on its original price of $2,600. You don’t have forever to think about it though because the bargain may end at any moment, so you should buy the machine now if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop

A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The HP Omen 17t gaming laptop is certainly built this way with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these components, not only will you be able to run the best PC games at their highest settings like Elden Ring and Apex Legends, but you’ll also be prepared to play the best upcoming PC games like Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and Starfield. All of these games will fit in its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

One of the biggest advantages of the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop over its peers is its massive 17.3-inch screen, which features QHD resolution and an up to 165Hz refresh rate for sharp details and uninterrupted gameplay. The gaming laptop also features the Omen Tempest Cooling technology, which prevents overheating so that the machine will keep running at optimum performance even after hours of playing.

There’s a lot of gaming laptop deals in the market to choose from, but it will be hard to find a better one than HP’s $350 price cut for the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop. You’ll only have to pay $2,250 instead of $2,600 for this powerful machine, but you need to hurry with your purchase because this offer probably won’t last long. If you’re already looking forward to all the games that you’ll be playing on the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop, proceed with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations