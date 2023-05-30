 Skip to main content
HP’s most popular gaming PC is under $900 for a limited time

If you’re looking for a way to get into some of the best PC games you can find a great option at an impressive price at HP today. The HP Omen 25L gaming PC is something gamers of all levels should consider, and HP is letting it go for just $830. This is a savings of $550 from its regular price, and free shipping is included with a purchase. This deal isn’t likely to last long, so click over to HP to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L gaming PC

HP has long produced some of the best desktop computers, and its Omen 25L gaming PC has become a favorite amongst gamers. This is a highly customizable tower that allows for expansion and upgrades of its internal components at any point in time, making it a great option for gamers on a budget, or for new gamers who just want to test the waters before committing to a more expensive gaming setup. As built for this deal, the HP Omen 25L comes with a 6-core Intel i5 processor and the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. This is very capable hardware to throw at your PC games whether your plan is to upgrade components in the future or not.

This build does only provide 8GB of RAM, however, which is plenty to get you going but may be something you want to add to in the future. The 256GB solid state drive is fast and will also be enough to get you going, but if you plan to load your Omen 25L with a huge library of games, you’ll likely need to consider additional storage space at some point. The Omen 25L is also expandable on the outside, with plenty of connectivity ports for external hard drives and for pairing with any of the best gaming monitors. You can even double up your monitors for more screen real estate and a more immersive gaming experience.

This HP OMEN 25L is just $830 at HP right now. This keeps an extra $550 in your pocket, as the popular gaming PC typically costs $1,380. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

