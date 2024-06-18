This powerful HP Omen gaming PC is $650 off for a limited time

You’re going to have to shell out a significant amount if you want to buy a powerful gaming desktop, but you can enjoy some savings along the way if you take advantage of gaming PC deals. Here’s an offer we recommend — a $650 discount on this particular configuration of the HP Omen 45L that usually costs $2,050, bringing its price down to only $1,400. It’s still not cheap, especially considering you’ll also have to get a decent gaming display from monitor deals, but you won’t want to miss the value that you’ll get from this limited-time offer.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 45L is mentioned in our roundup of the best gaming PCs as an excellent choice for beginners because it comes with powerful components and it’s easy to upgrade. You’ll be getting the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a great place to start for a gaming desktop. It also comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti as its graphics card. With these specifications, the HP Omen 45L can comfortably run the best PC games, and it could even be enough for the upcoming PC games of the next couple of years as long as you’re not selecting the highest graphics settings.

With a design that’s focused on enabling easy upgrades without the need for special tools, you’ll be able to easily replace parts of the HP Omen 45L once that’s necessary in the future. For now, it’s a reliable gaming PC with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, an the Omen Cryo Chamber that utilizes a liquid cooler radiator to keep it running at peak performance even after you’ve been playing for several hours.

If you’re thinking about investing in a gaming PC, or you’re planning to upgrade from an outdated and underpowered machine, you’re going to want to get something like the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, originally priced at $2,050, is currently on sale from HP for only $1,400. You’ll be able to spend the $650 in savings on more video games and accessories, but you’ll only get it if you hurry with your purchase because there’s a chance that the bargain is already gone by tomorrow.

