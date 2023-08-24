 Skip to main content
This HP student laptop has an incredible $370 discount right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Pavilion 15t-eg300 laptop against a white background.
HP

There’s a lot of interest in student laptop deals right now because of the new school year, and here’s one that you should take advantage of while it’s still available — The HP Pavilion 15t for just $630 from HP, following a $370 discount on its original price of $1,000. This dependable laptop won’t stay this cheap for long, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase immediately. The bargain may already be gone if you wait until tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15t laptop

For a laptop that will be able to help students efficiently complete all of their schoolwork, you can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion 15t. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for running demanding apps and dabbling in content creation. These specifications won’t allow the HP Pavilion 15t to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but they’re more than enough for doing online research, creating reports, and making presentations — and perhaps also to watch streaming shows and engage in light gaming during break times.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the HP Pavilion 15t is large enough to make sure that you won’t be squinting to see details, but not too large so the laptop will still be easy to carry around when going to school and moving between classes. The HP Pavilion 15t comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 256GB SSD, which should provide enough storage for all of the necessary files for the whole academic year.

The HP Pavilion 15t, which some may consider as the perfect student laptop, is currently on sale from HP at $370 off. You’ll only have to pay $630 instead of $1,000 for this reliable machine, but that’s only if you push through with the transaction while the offer is still online. We’re not sure how much time is left before the discount expires, so if you wish to grab the HP Pavilion 15t in one of the best laptop deals available for students, you’re going to have to buy it now as there’s a chance that tomorrow will be too late.

