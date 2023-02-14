HP Presidents Day Sale: Get a shiny new laptop from $249

HP has a fantastic Presidents Day sale underway that’s perfect for anyone seeking out the best laptop deals. You might be looking for a budget Chromebook or you may be seeking out a high-end gaming laptop. Whatever your plans, HP has a great deal for you. There are many different products on sale, so we’ve picked out some of our favorites. That way, you can save time searching while also enjoying some great bargains. Read on while we take you through them all.

HP Chromebook — $250, was $330

The best Chromebook deals are often very well-priced as demonstrated by this HP Chromebook. If you simply want a straightforward laptop that means you can work on the move without spending a fortune, this is a good solution. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. It’s predictably low-end stuff to suit your budget, but it’s exactly what you need to still be able to use ChromeOS and store your files on the cloud without a problem. The highlights here are the all-day battery life along with a 15.6-inch HD screen so you can easily see plenty of what you’re working on. Other useful extras include a 720p HD webcam and a microSD media card reader.

HP 14-inch laptop — $250, was $400

If you need a Windows laptop on a budget, this HP 14-inch laptop is a popular inclusion in all the HP laptop deals we see unfold. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The latter is crucial if you prefer to store your files on the laptop itself. There’s long-lasting battery life with HP Fast Charge on hand to get you up to scratch faster. A 14-inch HD screen gives you sufficient room to see what you’re working on with Windows 11 Home adapting to this basic spec better than you’d think.

HP 17-inch laptop — $330, was $500

For extra screen space, there’s always this HP 17-inch laptop. It won’t rival the best laptops for speed, but it’s still convenient. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home well while offering some useful extras. These include a lift-hinge so you can adjust the keyboard to a more comfortable typing position, along with an enlarged click pad to make it easier to work. There’s also a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphones for making video calls easier.

HP Pavilion x360 laptop — $530, was $750

As one of the best laptop brands, HP likes to innovate and that includes developing 2-in-1 laptops that cost less than you would expect. The HP Pavilion x360 laptop gives you the functionality of a tablet and a laptop rolled into one. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The standout feature is being able to use it in one of four different modes with tent mode, presentation mode, tablet mode, and laptop mode all giving you plenty of options. It’s ideal for giving a presentation but also relaxing and watching your favorite shows. HP Dual Speakers with Audio by B&O gives you more powerful audio than you’d expect while its 14-inch full HD screen makes everything look good. It’s an ideal all-rounder.

HP Spectre x360 — $850, was $1,250

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops around, the HP Spectre x360 is an utter delight to use. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The best thing about it is its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ display with a great resolution of 1920 x 1280 along with low blue light emission, 400 nits of brightness and multitouch capabilities. It’s great for using in tent mode or as a tablet depending on what you need to do with the screen looking fantastic at all times. There’s also a HP True Vision 5MP IR camera built in for video calls with a privacy shutter for those times you need complete privacy. A backlit keyboard rounds off how gorgeous this laptop looks while there’s a fingerprint reader for added security.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop — $900, was $1,300

One of the best gaming laptop deals is on the HP Omen. While it may not feature in our look at the best gaming laptops, it covers all the bases in this price range. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. While none of this is high-end gaming equipment, it’s still very reliable for the price. You also get a 16.1-inch full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate so whatever you play will look good with minimal motion blur. Excellent cooling by Omen Tempest Cooling means this is a great desktop alternative for the gamer with limited room at home.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations