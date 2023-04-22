 Skip to main content
Get this HP gaming PC for $500 in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

You may be familiar with the HP Victus lineup from some of HP’s better-known products, like the Vitctus 16 laptop, but this budget gaming brand also makes some great budget desktops. For example, you can grab an HP Victus gaming PC from Best Buy for a surprisingly low $500, rather than the $730 it usually retails at. So while that’s not the best deal you could get if you know how to build the PC from scratch, it’s a reasonable price for a pre-built gaming desktop.

Why you should buy the HP Victus Gaming PC

Probably the first thing you’ll want to know about is the GPU, and in the HP Victus, you get a GTX 1650, which, admittedly, is an entry-level card and not that powerful, so don’t expect to play most modern AAA games. That said, if you’re interested in the major free-to-play games like League of Legends, Apex, or Rocket League, you’ll manage to. As a bonus, you’ll also have the option to play indie and casual games that don’t require a lot of graphics power, such as Stardew Valley, Terraria, etc. All said and done, it won’t open the whole gaming world to you, but it will let you dip your toes in if you’re a first-timer.

Besides the GPU, you get a respectable 12th gen Intel Core i3-12100F, which should also let you handle most productivity tasks without an issue, although, again, don’t expect to do more complex things such as audio production. Luckily, HP has thrown in 8GB of RAM, which is about what we’d expect for a budget PC, and is an easy upgrade to 16GB somewhere down the line. Probably the most surprising thing about this pre-built, though, is the expansive 512GB SSD, which we don’t often see in pre-builts, let alone budget builds. Even so, it might be worth grabbing one of these external hard drive deals for added storage, especially if you want to keep your HP Victus purely as a gaming rig.

Overall, this HP Victus gaming PC isn’t going to impress, but it doesn’t have to. It’s a budget gaming desktop for those who don’t want to deal with building their own, and for the discounted $500 price tag from Best Buy, it does what it’s meant to do. Not only that, but it’s a great stepping-off point for upgrades in the future, such as extra RAM or a GPU swap. That said, if you want to start with a bigger bang, there are some other excellent gaming PC deals you should check out.

Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and now Digital Trends. Of course, he is also generally a tech nerd, so if it’s tech-related, he’s probably heard of it, wanted to buy it, or bought it even though he probably shouldn’t have.

