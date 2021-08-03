  1. Computing

HP announces seven X-Series gaming monitors starting at just $259

By
The HP X32c gaming monitor with a game on the screen.

Buying a new gaming monitor isn’t easy, especially with such a wide range of options available on the market. Today, HP is introducing seven new models to complicate that decision further, though they come with a softener to make the decision easy: Price.

The new monitors fall under the X Series line (Which isn’t at all confusable with Microsoft’s Series X), with four 27-inch models, two 32-inch panels, and one 34-inch ultrawide model. The difference between these models is in the details, with some packing higher-quality IPS panels and/or higher resolutions, or they have a curve, as denoted by the c in their name.

Size Panel type Resolution Refresh rate Curve Price Availability
X27 27 inches IPS 1920 x 1080 165Hz N/A $259 Now
X27q 27 inches IPS 2560 x 1440 165Hz N/A $339 Now
X27c 27 inches VA 1902 x 1080 165Hz 1500R $259 October
X27qc 27 inches VA 2560 x 1440 165Hz 1500R $349 October
X32 32 inches IPS 2560 x 1440 165Hz No $389 August
X32c 32 inches VA 1920 x 1080 165Hz 1500R $309 October
X34 34 inches IPS 3440 x 1440 165Hz 1500R $459 September

All things considered, this is quite a complete monitor lineup — they all feature 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, along with FreeSync/G-Sync support, and there’s a choice for most gamers out there. Admittedly, the high-end is left out, but that doesn’t appear to be the target market with this release.

Of this lot, the flat IPS panels will serve those well that work in daylight and value color performance, whereas nighttime gamers who want more immersion might be more inclined to lean towards the curved VA panels for their deeper black levels and greater immersion.

The main catch with these displays is the HDR implementation, which is limited to DisplayHDR 400. This doesn’t really offer any significant HDR performance, though it does ensure the displays will be comfortably bright enough.

The entire family of HP X Series gaming monitors.

The first X Series monitors are available today starting at $259, with the remainder coming out between now and October 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Is now a good time to buy a MacBook Pro? We’ll help you decide

apple macbook air pro dell xps 13 deals best buy memorial day sale 2020 09 1200x9999

The best computer desks for 2021

best computer desks version 1439475032 artifox desk 02

Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for August 2021

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

Installing this crucial Windows 10 update fixes your frame rates in games

PC Gaming Young Man

Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop are unbelievably cheap at Best Buy today

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

The best laptops to buy in 2021

hp microsoft dell laptop deals amazon best buy back to school sale 2020 xps 13 01 3 2 720x720

Gaming laptops and gaming desktops both slashed by hundreds at Dell

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop Tower with neon yellow glow.

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

Lenovo S330 Chromebook

Can’t afford a MacBook Pro? Try these laptop deals instead

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

This ridiculous 1200W power supply comes with its own screen

Aorus P1200 power supply on a blurred background.

Intel’s upcoming Thunderbolt 5 could make future USB-C ports twice as powerful

A Thunderbolt cable.

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for August 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

PrintNightmare isn’t over, as Windows is hit with another printing vulnerability