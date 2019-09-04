Asus has a history with fast gaming displays, and previously introduced a laptop with a 240Hz panel, as well as a 4K UHD laptop running at 120Hz. At the IFA tech show in Berlin, the company is one-upping itself and is now announcing the world’s first laptop with a 300Hz display panel.

Rated at 25% faster than the current displays found on most esports gaming laptops, the new 300Hz panel will debut with a refreshed of the ROG Zephyrus S GX701 later this October, followed by other Strix and Zephyrus gaming laptops later in 2020. Pricing on the laptops with the 300Hz panel was not made clear.

Thanks to the 300Hz panel, Asus is promising that gamers can experience quicker pixel transitions and reduced blurring when playing certain games. Specifically, that can add up framerates can add up to five times more frames than the traditional 60Hz panels found on traditional laptops like the Razer Blade Stealth lineup.

At the higher 300Hz frequency, Asus also claims gameplay should be enhanced whenever the refresh rates are fixed and frames drop below maximum levels. As the refresh cycle is is shorter, the display can respond faster to the rates pushed out by the GPU — with new frames being pushed out every 3.3 milliseconds.

Asus is showcasing this 300Hz panel on both the 15 inch and 17-inch versions of the ROG Strix Scar III. These versions feature the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 GPU, and ROG Boost technology. Also featuring the 300 Hz panel will be the 15-inch Zephyrus S GX502 and 17-inch Zephyrus S GX701. The Zephyrus S GX502 features a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and the Zephyrus S GX701 the RTX 2080 GPU clocked up to 1230MHz at 100W in Turbo mode.

Cooling may be a worry with the 300Hz panel, but Asus claims that it’s “ROG Active Aerodynamic System” can open a hidden vent when the lid is lifted. This should allow for increased airflow into the system as the GPU and CPU are taxed.

In addition, Asus is also announcing “Glacier Blue” editions of its Zephyrus S GX502, Zephyrus M GU502, and Strix G G531 and G731 gaming laptops. The Zephyrus M and Zephyrus S will come with options for the six-core 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, with frequencies up to 4GHz. Under the hood, each also supports up to 32 GB RAM. The Zephrus M devices will be sporting options for up to an RTX 2060 GPU or the GTX 1660 Ti.

The Strix G and Zephyrus S, meanwhile, feature the GeForce RTX 2070 or the GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 Ti. Other special features on the Zephyrus S and Zephyrus M two laptops include Pantone Validated color accuracy. Combined with options for a 240Hz panel on the Zephyrus laptops, this means fast framerates and clear colors when gaming.

