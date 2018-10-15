Digital Trends
Computing

Memory is still expensive, but Intel’s 9th-gen CPU lets you have 128GB of it

Jon Martindale
By
gskill trident z rgb series ddr4 memory introduced g skill

Intel’s ninth-generation CPUs like the powerful — but not as much as we thought — 9900K and its more affordable siblings the 9700K, and 9600K, can be paired with an enormous amount of memory. If you can afford it, you’ll be able to pack your 9-series PC with as much as 128GB of DDR4, whether you build it yourself, or buy it from a system builder.

There have been far better times to upgrade the memory in your system than today. At the start of 2016, less than two years after the first DDR4-supporting Haswell-E processors were released, a 16GB kit of DDR4, 2,400MHz memory would have cost you $80. Today, such a kit might cost you upwards of $130 and if you want higher frequencies, tighter timings, or RGB lighting, you might spend close to $200 on a kit of the same size. If you were to build a system with 128GB of matching sticks though, you’re looking at prices between $1,100 and $1,500.

But prices be damned, the steady march toward bigger numbers in the PC hardware industry continues on. As Anandtech explains, Intel’s new ninth-generation CPUs come with an upgraded memory controller that can support the new 16Gb die density sticks of RAM which brings the total supporting capacity to 128GB. That will likely mean that prices will be even higher, as there’s no guarantee on the kind of pricing we’ll see for the double height modules that may be required to make Intel’s memory dreams a reality.

Considering the niche use for such large amounts of system memory, the most likely outcome is that the double height sticks will not be used to kit out systems with 128GB, but will instead allow for 64GB PCs that are built in a small form-factor chassis. Neither are likely to be common sightings for years to come considering the astronomical costs involved and the lack of any real performance gains in most everyday applications from so much memory, but the top-tier system builders will be able to take advantage in any case.

If you’re thinking about splashing out for an upgrade yourself, here is how much RAM you really need.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Apple ID Login
Computing

How to protect your iCloud account

From Chinese hacking to identity theft, it's not surprising if you're a little worried about your iCloud data. Here's how to protect your iCloud account with a few simple security steps. It will only take a few minutes, and we'll walk you…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
adobe 2016 sneaks jordan peele kim chambers
Photography

Adobe's "creativity conference" begins October 15. Here's what we hope to see

Each year, Adobe uses its Adobe MAX conference to show off its latest apps, technologies, and tools to help simplify and improve the workflow of creatives the world over. Here's what you should expect from this year's conference.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
HTC VIVE
Product Review

The Oculus Rift is cheaper, the Vive Pro is better. Is the original Vive still worth it?

The Oculus Rift may have brought virtual reality into the public eye, but HTC’s Vive, built in partnership with Valve, does it better. Does the Vive still represent the true future of virtual reality, or are there better competitors on…
Posted By Jayce Wagner
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your ISP's word for it: Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
perdix drone swarm the pentagon united states department of defense
Computing

Personal info of 30,000-plus Pentagon employees compromised in contractor breach

The Pentagon is facing another security problem after it was discovered that a contractor was responsible for a leak of data that affected more than 30,000 Pentagon employees, both civilian and military.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Nvidia is slowly rolling out its next generation of GPUs. Here's what you need to know about them

Nvidia's new RTX 2000 series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9570 full
Computing

Lenovo and Dell make great professional laptops, but who does it best?

Finding the best laptop for professional use at the office, on the move, and at home is no easy task. There's plenty to choose but to find the best of the best, we pitted the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme vs. Dell XPS 15.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
machine learning
Emerging Tech

What the heck is machine learning, and why is it everywhere these days?

Machine learning has been responsible for some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence over the past decade. But what exactly is it? Check out our handy beginner's guide.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
windows 10 october update
Computing

Did your Windows 10 audio stop working after the update? Microsoft has a fix

Microsoft has released a small patch for its October 2018 Update build of Windows 10 following some users facing audio issues that resulted in no sound output at all. After this fix, that problem should disappear for good.
Posted By Jon Martindale
biggest announcements at adobe max 2018 conference ge tablet
Photography

Adobe’s Premiere Rush is a video-editing app designed for social media projects

At Adobe MAX 2018, Adobe unveiled updates across the board for all of its Creative Cloud apps, from the release of Premiere Rush CC, a social-focused video editor, to Project Gemini, a digital drawing and painting tool.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
dell unveils ultrasharp u4919dw dual qhd monitor 49 curved
Computing

World’s first 49-inch, dual QHD curved monitor tops Dell’s new line of displays

Dell's world's first 49-inch dual QHD curved monitor and other new displays come packed with innovative design features and technologies aimed at meeting demands of workflows everywhere.
Posted By Arif Bacchus