Digital Trends
Computing

Intel’s next-gen Comet Lake processors will reportedly arrive with 10 cores

Chuong Nguyen
By
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a “Lakefield” reference board during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Gregory Bryant of Intel displays a “Lakefield” reference board during Intel’s news event at CES 2019. Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation

Thanks to information gleaned from Intel’s new Linux drivers, we’re starting to learn more about the company’s next-generation desktop processors. Details about Intel’s forthcoming Comet Lake-S desktop and laptop processors are beginning to emerge, suggesting that Intel’s new processor will come with a maximum of 10 cores. Comet Lake-S, which is believed to based on the Skylake micro-architecture, will utilize a 14nm manufacturing process to succeed the current Core i9-9900K chipset.

“The drivers list CML processors, which is the abbreviation for Comet Lake in Intel’s nomenclature,” Guru3D reported based on the code leak from Intel’s Linux drivers. “The [processors] get GT1 and GT2 integrated graphics units (ninth generation of Intel’s integrated graphics chips) and that indicates a fourth gen Skylake architecture.”

For reference, Intel’s ninth-Generation Core i9 9900K currently tops out with eight cores and 16 threads, and the CPU currently powers some high-end PCs, including recently reviewed gaming rigs from Origin PC, Alienware, Digital Storm, Asus, MSI, and more. In the ninth-generation lineup, Intel also offers a 10-core chipset in the Core i9-9820X, and that chipset is used in Corsair’s One i80 smaller workstation. It’s unclear at this time if Intel will continue the trend of reserving its 10-core processing for premium X-series silicon with the launch of Comet Lake-S, or if the company will bring the additional cores to its mainstream processors. The current ninth-generation lineup tops out with an 18-core chipset right now on the Core i9-9980XE. The XE-series is part of Intel’s strategy to combat rival AMD‘s 16-core Ryzen Threadripper chip.

While desktop processors will top out with 10 cores, it’s reported that Intel-powered notebooks will max out with six cores. Intel’s Comet Lake-S chips are expected to launch this year, and it’s believed that Intel is positioning the chip as a competitor to AMD’s Zen 2 architecture found in the Ryzen 3000 series chips. AMD demoed its Ryzen 3000 series chips earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show, demonstrating how the processor’s 7nm architecture consumed less power than Intel’s Core i9-9900K. AMD announced that its processor is the first to support the PCIe 4.0 standard, which will deliver more bandwidth for even speedier connections.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to download YouTube videos
Nvidia earnings call
Computing

At $219, Nvidia’s GTX 1660 makes midrange graphics cards affordable

Similar to the previously announced GTX 1660 Ti, and with prices starting at $219, this latest Turing-powered GPU from Nvidia aims to bring midrange performance to the desktops of gamers across the world. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung SSD Press Photo
Computing

Grab a terabyte of storage at a discount with Amazon’s Samsung T5 SSD deal

In need of a portable external storage device? You can get a terabyte of storage at a discount for a limited time. Amazon is offering a discount on Samsung's lightweight T5 SSD of nearly 30 percent off of its original price of $250.
Posted By Anita George
Microsoft Edge
Computing

The Edge browser is dying. Here's what we know about its replacement

There's a new Microsoft Chromium browser coming, and it looks like it will be replacing Edge for most people. Here's everything you need to know about this new browser, how you can use it, and when it's expected to come out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dropbox Notes
Computing

Dropbox is now limiting users of free version to only three devices

Starting now, users with free Dropbox plans will be limited to linking only three devices to their account. Users that already have more than three devices will be able to keep them.
Posted By Christian de Looper
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Computing

You could spend $1,000 on an iPhone, or buy one of these awesome laptops instead

Finding a decent laptop is easy, but finding one under $1,000 is a bit tricky. Luckily, we've taken some of the guesswork out of picking out a budget laptop. Here are some of our favorites, the best laptops under $1,000.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Apple MacBook Pro OLED with Touch Bar
Computing

Best Buy’s sale brings 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro prices to as low as $1,000

Looking for a new MacBook? Retailer Best Buy is currently running a limited-time Apple shopping event, discounting several models of the 2017 MacBook Pro, with pricing starting as low as $1,000.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
netgear nighthawk pro gaming xr300 nighthawkxr300
Computing

Netgear’s new Nighthawk Pro Gaming router keeps you connected at a nice price

Netgear's latest router expands its Nighthawk range with a $200 entry. It's still fast and helps reduce lag in gaming, but it does it at the lowest price of a Nighthawk Pro Gaming router yet.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in March 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptop brands
Computing

Like to be brand loyal? These tech titans make some of our favorite laptops

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Struggling to pick between a MacBook Pro and Surface Pro 6? This guide can help

Unsure how to choose between a Windows and MacOS laptop? There are plenty of options out there, with some better than others. We pitted the MacBook Pro vs. Surface Pro 6 to see which is the best, whichever operating system you prefer.
Posted By Jon Martindale
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Here's how to download a YouTube video to watch offline later

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are tools you can use both online and offline. This step-by-step guide will instruct you on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
RTX 2080
Computing

Nvidia’s rumored 7nm Ampere graphics could debut next week, but not for gamers

Nvidia's next-generation 7nm Ampere graphics could debut as early as next week at the GTC show as part of an effort to catch up to rival AMD, which announced a competing 7nm Radeon GPU earlier this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen