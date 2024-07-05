 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Intel just discontinued a CPU that’s only 2 years old

By
Core i9-12900KS processor socketed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Intel is moving on. The company recently posted two Product Change Notifications (PCN) that announced the discontinuation of multiple processors, including the Core i9-12900KS that was released just over two years ago.

In addition to the special-edition version of the Core i9-12900K, Intel announced that it’s discontinuing the remaining CPUs in its 10th-gen lineup. The main stack of Intel’s 10th-gen lineup, including processors like the Core i9-10900K, has already been discontinued. The newest PCN includes less prominent models, such as Intel’s Pentium and Celeron lineups. It also includes the Core i5-10400F, which has remained one of the more popular budget options among Intel’s CPU options.

Recommended Videos

The Core i9-12900KS stands out, however. Intel didn’t release a “Special Edition” model for its 10th-gen or 11th-gen flagship CPU. Prior to the Core i9-12900KS, the last one we saw was the Core i9-9900KS, which was released in 2019 and discontinued a little over a year later. The Core i9-12900KS lasted longer, but it sets a new cadence for Intel. The company has released a Special Edition model for both the Core i9-13900K and Core i9-14900K, which will likely be discontinued in a similar time frame.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

The change goes into effect at the beginning of 2025, so you still have plenty of time to pick up a Core i9-12900KS. It’s remarkably cheap right now, too. You can pick up the 16-core , which is a downright deal compared to the $800 list price it launched at just over two years ago.

If you’re planning on picking one up, you should do it soon. After the CPU is discontinued, the price will likely go up. That’s been the case with the Core i9-9900KS, which is actually more expensive than the Core i9-12900KS right now. You’ll spend around $400 on a preowned model, and up to $550 on a new one.

As a Special Edition, the Core i9-12900KS always had a limited shelf life. Intel hasn’t discontinued any other models in its 12th-gen lineup, and although the Core i9-12900KS is biting the dust, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad buy. Come next year, Intel will stop accepting orders for the CPU, but it will continue to provide support to customers with the CPU.

With the 10th-gen lineup, Intel is bidding farewell to its 14nm era. Intel discontinued its 11th-gen processors last year, and these last few 10th-gen models officially close the door on 14nm. Intel struggled for several generations to move on from its 14nm node in the face of fierce competition from AMD’s Ryzen CPUs, eventually leading to the Intel 7 process and the introduction of 12th-gen CPUs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Nice try, Intel, but AMD 3D V-Cache chips still win
A hand holding AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor.

Intel's freshly released Core i9-14900KS processor is advertised as the fastest CPU in the world, but does that mean AMD can never hope to compete, even with its flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D? Not at all. Each CPU has its merits, and both are insanely powerful in their own right. At this price point and at this performance level, making the right choice is tricky.

Let's zoom in and find out how the Core i9-14900KS and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D stack up against each other, what they excel at, and which one is the better option to buy.
Pricing and availability

Read more
Intel just launched the ‘world’s fastest’ CPU
Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.

Intel just announced a new CPU that is bound to rank high among some of the best processors -- the Intel Core i9-14900KS. A follow-up to the Core i9-14900K, the new CPU pushes the frequency out of the box beyond what any other chip can deliver right now, reaching a massive 6.2GHz. Intel estimates that it should deliver a sizeable upgrade over its predecessor, and we now know its specs, release date, and price.

The newly released Core i9-14900KS comes with 24 cores (eight P-cores and 16 E-cores) and 32 threads, 36MB of Intel Smart Cache, and a TDP of 150 watts. Much like the other CPUs in the Raptor Lake refresh lineup, it supports both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, and it can handle up to 192GB of DD4-3200 MT/s memory or DDR5-5600. It can be paired with either a Z690 or a Z790 motherboard and offers 20 PCIe lanes, 16 of which are PCIe 5.0, while the rest are PCIe 4.0.

Read more
Intel road map explained: going beyond 2027
An Intel Meteor Lake processor socketed in a motherboard.

Intel revealed a new road map at its Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Direct event that will take the company into 2027. It's an extension of the road map Intel laid out nearly three years ago, shortly after Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger took the reins of the company.

Although processor road maps aren't anything new, Intel has delivered on the cadence it laid out a few years ago. This updated road map shows what comes next as we approach the end of the original plan Gelsinger laid out. Keep in mind that Intel is focused on the process advancements here and not individual processors.
Meteor Lake and where we are now

Read more