Intel’s Radeon-backed ‘Hades Canyon’ mini PC runs games at 1080p, Ultra graphics

Korean site Playwares recently published a review with benchmarks from Intel’s upcoming $999 “Hades Canyon” miniature PC. The review is no longer online, but that didn’t stop sleuths from grabbing everything they could before the article went offline, including the NUC’s hardware breakdown and gaming performance. The big deal is that the device sports a new “module” cramming together Intel’s processor with discrete AMD graphics into one chip.

For starters, here are the module’s specifications:

Module: Core i7-8809G CPU architecture: Kaby Lake-G (14nm) Cores: 4 Threads: 8 Base speed: 3.10GHz Max speed: 4.20GHz L3 Cache: 8MB Power use: 100 watts (total package) Integrated graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630 Base speed: 350MHz Boost speed: 1.10GHz Discrete graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics

(RX Vega 24) Compute units: 24 Cores: 1,536 stream processors Base speed: 1,063MHz Max speed: 1,190MHz FP32 Performance (max): 3.7 TFLOPS Discrete GPU dedicated memory: 4GB HBM2 Memory bandwidth: 204.8GB/s Memory bus: 1024-bit Memory clock: 1.6Gb/s

According to the benchmarks, AMD’s discrete GPU provides almost the same performance (3.7 TFLOPS) as Nvidia’s current GeForce GTX 1060 card (4.0 TFLOPS), only it’s part of a complete module with direct access to the CPU and dedicated memory.

But how well does Hades Canyon perform as a gaming “machine” despite its small form factor size? Take a look at the numbers in frames-per-second (the higher the better):

Game Default

Average Overclocked

Average Rise of the Tomb Raider

1080P / Ultra / DX12 45.36 50.5 Total War: Warhammer

1080P / Ultra / DX12 27.3 30.1 The Division

1080P / Ultra / DX12 41.5 46.8 For Honor

Ultra 47.44 (1080P)

33.26 (1440P) 52.46 (1080P)

36.57 (1440P) Assassin’s Creed Origins

1080P / Ultra 34 40 Rainbow Six Siege

1080P / Ultra 85.1 94.7 Metro 2033 Redux

Very High 53.81 (1080P)

32.78 (1440P) 57.59 (1080P)

36.62 (1440P) Overwatch

1080P / Epic 65.15 81.41 Battlegrounds

1080P / Custom 65.15 69.53 Tekken 7

Ultra 60.75 (1080P)

51.13 (1440P) 60.97 (1080P)

57.31 (1440P)

Here we weeded out the synthetic tests – benchmarking games after disabling hardware and/or software to generate higher numbers – and a few minimum frame count entries. AMD’s discrete GPU appears to run just fine at 1,920 x 1080 with Ultra graphics settings, but gamers may want to consider cranking down the visual level a notch to squeeze out better 1080p performance.

On the processor side, Intel’s refreshed seventh-generation CPU cores (Intel says they’re 8th Gen H-Series) managed a 5268 single-core score in Geekbench, and a 17183 multi-core score. Overclocked, the module saw a single-core score of 5571 and a multi-core score of 18788.

Finally, here are the specifications for the reviewed Hades Canyon NUC:

Model NUC8i7HVK Module: Core i7-8809G Memory: 2x empty SODIMM slots

Up to 32GB DDR4 @ 2400MHz+ Storage: 1x empty M.2 22×40 slot

1x empty M.2 22×80 slot Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports (front): 1x SDXC card slot

1x HDMI 2.0a

1x USB-C 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps)

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps, one charges)

1x Headphone jack Ports (back): 2x Thunderbolt 3

1x HDMI 2.0a

4x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

2x Mini DisplayPort

2x Gigabit Ethernet

1x SPDIF audio optical jack Audio: 7.1 multi-channel digital audio Power supply: 230 watts Dimensions: 8.70 x 5.59 x 1.53 inches

Intel’s NUC8i7HVK, along with the NUC8i7HNK packing the Core i7-8705G module, is expected to arrive this spring. You’ll need to purchase the memory, storage, and operating system separately.