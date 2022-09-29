We now know the pricing and the release date for Intel’s upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics cards. Intel shared this key piece of information in regard to two GPUs: The Arc A770 and the Arc A750. While we already knew those details for the Arc A770, the Arc A750 has now also been confirmed.

In addition to the long-awaited launch date, we now know a little more about the cards themselves. More importantly, we know that the pricing remains competitive throughout the lineup, so Intel has stayed true to its word and the promise that GPUs don’t need to be obscenely expensive.

It’s been a long road, but we’re finally here. During the Intel Innovation event, the company announced that its flagship GPU, the Arc A770, would launch on October 12. Coincidentally, this is the same launch day as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

Initially, only the flagship Arc A770 had a set release date, but we now know that it shares that day with the Arc A750. Although both the cards are dubbed “limited edition,” they’re not actually limited — think of it as the equivalent of Nvidia’s Founders Edition. In other words, these will be cards made by Intel itself, and Intel chose to call them limited edition.

The Arc A770 will be available in 16GB and 8GB memory versions, although Intel won’t be preparing a limited edition version of the latter. The Arc A750 comes in just one model with 8GB VRAM.

As far as pricing goes, we can now confirm that the 16GB Intel Arc A770 will be priced at $349, with the 8GB Arc A770 selling for $329, and lastly, the Arc A750 for $289. These GPUs are certainly going to be cheap, so despite not being powerful enough to face off against the best graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD, they might still shake things up a little due to their competitive pricing.

Intel also revealed some more information about the Arc A770. The GPU comes with a DisplayPort 2.0 connector, standard 6-pin and 8-pin connectors, and PCIe Gen 4.0 x16. The company notes that the GPU should be rather quiet, with a noise level that’s below that of a soft whisper. If you like RGB lighting, you’ll like the A770, because the GPU comes with four GB zones that you can customize in order to add a little bit of pizzazz to your build. The A750 doesn’t include this lighting.

Intel will initially launch the graphics cards at online retailers, and first-party sales will follow later at an undetermined time. We’re not sure when the Arc A580 will hit the market, though, but it seems that Intel is following the tried-and-true strategy of launching the flagships first and the budget segment second. Nvidia and AMD are both doing the same thing with their own lineups.

How will Intel Arc Alchemist fare against Nvidia and AMD? We need to wait to test the cards ourselves, but Intel says the A770 offers 42% better performance per dollar than the RTX 3060, while the A750 offers 53% better performance per dollar. Intel put some hard numbers on performance, too, showcasing the A750 outperforming the RTX 3060 by 22% in Dying Light 2 and 23% in F1 2022.

Intel didn’t share numbers on the 16GB A770, but it shared relative performance per dollar numbers for the 8GB A770. The results suggest the A770 is a better value for the asking price, but it’s important to wait for third-party reviews to validate Intel’s numbers and put concrete results on the A770.

