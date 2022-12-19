Microsoft has announced it will continue end-of-life updates in 2023 for its former browser, Internet Explorer, for older Windows versions.

Despite having ceased IE support on the current Windows 11 operating system version on June 15, Microsoft still allowed the legacy browser to function on many older versions, including Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise, Edu, and IoT.

Now the brand plans to begin to end support for Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) on these older system versions as well, starting February 14, 2023, Microsoft said on its Windows Message Center page.

Microsoft has announced its plans now to give businesses and professional organizations time to transition from Internet Explorer to a new browser, such as the brand’s current Microsoft Edge. Edge has been the company’s primary browser since early 2020. However, until IE end-of-life actions began in 2022, both browsers ran on Windows computers so users had multiple options.

Microsoft now warns “continued reliance on IE11 when the Windows Update becomes available may cause business disruption.”

Admins who are in charge of updates should begin by removing IE visual references from their systems. Removing IE visual references is an admin-level task that requires the use of the Disable IE policy. This is what must be done before February 14, 2023. If it’s not completed before that time, organizations stand to lose access to IE11-dependent applications.

Organizations that have taken action by updating their browsers to Microsoft Edge do not have to take any further action on February 14, the brand added.

Microsoft’s end-of-life for Windows 10 will also take place in stages as it did for Windows 11. A future update set to take place in June 2023 will remove IE11 visual references, including IE11 icons, from the Windows 10 Start Menu and taskbar. The update will also be available in a non-security preview release for select Windows 10 versions on May 23, 2023.

Internet Explorer already lives on through Microsoft Edge in a “Reload in IE mode” button located in its taskbar to get you accustomed to using the newer browser. Internet Explorer mode allows you to view websites and applications based on legacy scripts and code in a more compatible fashion.

