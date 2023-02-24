Jasper AI: how to use the ChatGPT alternative now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Jasper AI is a powerful, new alternative to ChatGPT that offers quick, generative text with no waitlist. You probably haven’t heard of Jasper AI, originally known as Jarvis AI, until Marvel challenged the name that conflicted with Iron Man’s AI companion.

Even with the name change, Jasper AI will still help you tackle your emails, blogs, social media posts, and more with AI information and writing assistance. If ChatGPT isn’t cutting it for you, Jasper AI may be the perfect solution.

What is Jasper AI?

Jasper AI is a software development company founded in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas. The Y Combinator startup launched its new Jasper Chat feature on December 20, 2022, riding the wave of enthusiasm that OpenAI created with ChatGPT.

While Jasper Chat is available to the public, it isn’t free for ongoing use. A trial of the generative text assistant lasts just five days. That makes it less attractive for casual use. Jasper AI clearly caters to business users, including corporations, small businesses, content creators, and freelance workers.

When you start the free trial, you’re greeted with a message about unlocking team productivity and generating original, SEO-optimized content. If your business involves words, that pitch is aimed at you. Note that you have to enter your payment information before testing Jasper Chat.

Jasper AI also has an image generator, similar to Dall-E, called Jasper Art. With these two assistants, a tremendous amount of content can be created quickly. Jasper Art also includes a five-day free trial.

How much does Jasper cost?

Unlike ChatGPT, you can’t continue to use Jasper Chat for free. After the trial ends, you must subscribe. The cost starts at $60 per month, or $50 per month if you commit to an annual subscription. That’s a steep price for consumers, but might makes sense in a business budget if you regularly create several documents, blog posts, advertisements, and emails daily.

You can use Jasper Chat to generate up to 50,000 words each month at the starting price, which is about 2,500 words per day. That’s equivalent to the output of a prolific professional writer, which would cost much more to have on staff.

You can start with more words, but if you have the minimum plan and go over, you’ll be automatically upgraded (and charged more), so there’s no need to select the more expensive options. There’s also a business plan that allows a team of five to collaborate and customize the AI with a brand voice.

Naturally, any AI-generated content needs to be reviewed by a human before being used for your business. Posting the sort of confident nonsense that an AI spits out on occasion could be disastrous. In most cases, AI text only needs a few corrections, as long as you aren’t a stickler for details.

For Jasper Art, the monthly fee is $20 monthly or $200 annuallym and it currently allows the generation of unlimited images.

Jasper Chat vs. ChatGPT

The inevitable question is: how does Jasper Chat compare to ChatGPT? Both are based on Generative Pre-trained Transformer language (GPT) models. Jasper AI and OpenAI each use GPT-3.5, but the results you get will vary.

While ChatGPT is currently focused on research and offers a free tier, Jasper Chat is meant to be productive and has access to current information. At $60 each month, Jasper would face a tough challenge if it tried to compete with ChatGPT, which recently launched a fast access plan called ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month. Bing Chat is free, but access is still limited.

Jasper AI points out that OpenAI is a partner, not a competitor. While ChatGPT uses a generic version of a large language model, Jasper AI tailors it to specific use cases that appeal to business needs. Jasper AI’s website claims its AI has already processed 10% of the internet. This gives it a good understanding of how humans write and knowledge of several languages. Input can be provided in 24 languages, and output is possible in 31 languages, making it useful for translation as well as writing.

With either generative text tool, you need to fact-check the results since both can include wrong answers in a document and will write as if those details are known to be true. You shouldn’t expect perfect accuracy from any AI at the moment.

Jasper AI also developed a Chrome extension that lets you use Jasper Chat within your browser. A Jasper AI logo appears within any text field, webmail, social media site, or online document. With a click on the logo, Jasper Chat opens a window for quick access to writing assistance.

Since Jasper Chat is a paid service, customer support and training are part of the package. That means you don’t need to be an AI prompt expert to start getting value out of your subscription. If you get stuck, you can reach out to support, and based on the overwhelmingly positive reviews, Jasper AI must take good care of its customers.

What companies use Jasper?

Jasper AI boasts that its technology is used by over 100,000 teams globally, with several big names standing out on the list. For example, tech giants like Google, Intel, IBM, Zoom, and Airbnb have used Jasper. Sports Illustrated, Harper Collins, Experian, ReMax, and the Mayo Clinic logos also appear on the long side-scrolling list of clients of Jasper AI’s website.

The AI art and text generator is well-loved, averaging 4.7 stars or higher on three prominent peer-review websites: Trustpilot, Capterra, and G2.

Can you write a book with Jasper?

You might be surprised to learn that several books have already been written with Jasper. Jasper AI’s blog even has a guide to writing a book in just seven days. Examples include the 4.4 out of 5 stars Amazon book, “Copywriting with AI Step-By-Step Guide,” the 4-star “Subscription Secrets: The Fast Track Into the Subscription Economy,” and the 5-star “Leads For Lemonade Stands: The beginners [sic] handbook for paid lead generation.”

All are available as Kindle e-books, and some have paperback versions. None will make the Times bestseller’s list since these are all informative guides, not novels. Any one book would generate minimal income, but if you can pump out a new book every week, it could begin to add up. So far, books written with Jasper AI’s help have only received a few reviews, and most readers seem satisfied with the content.

Jasper AI is just getting started and has received over$100 million dollars in funding to continue its growth and improvement. It will be interesting to see what’s possible in the future and whether generative text can resolve its problems with accuracy.

