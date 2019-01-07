Digital Trends
Computing

Lenovo now has a Legion of gaming accessories to rival Razer and Logitech

Arif Bacchus
By
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 03 k500 7x dedicated media keys

You likely associate the best gaming accessories with Logitech or Razer, but at CES 2019, Lenovo is showing how it can cater to the needs of the most serious of PC gamers. Alongside new laptops, it is introducing several new Legion branded accessories, including a mechanical keyboard, a headset, and and a gaming mouse.

Legion H300 and H500 7.1 Pro Gaming Headset

1 of 12
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 12 m500 with h500 y740
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 11 h500 control box cable
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 10 h500 plug
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 09 h500 with mic
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 08 h500 upper headband
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 07 h500 hero left earcup
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 06 h500 light weight comfort
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 05 h500 hero rotatable earcups
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 04 h500 headband
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 03 h500 passive noise cancelling retraceable mic0
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 02 h500 suspension headband design
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 01 h500 powerful 7

First off, we have the H500 Pro 7.1 headset. Built out of a durable metal suspension headband, the H500 7.1 Pro is a premium headset that will be available in April 2019 for $100. Unlike offerings from competitors, it comes with 7.1 surround sound support without the need for software. It also promises superb sound quality with 50mm drivers.

As typical, gamers will appreciate its passive noise canceling retractable microphone, as well as in-line digital audio controls with a pre-set equalizer and surround sound switch. Elsewhere, the headset features rotatable ear cups and soft cushioned PU leather. The braided cables and connections are versatile, up to 7.5 feet long, and available with either USB or 3.5 mm connections

1 of 12
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 01 h300 powerful 7 1 sorround sound
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 02 h300 suspension headband design
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 03 h300 passive noise cancelling retraceable mic
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 04 h300 headband
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 05 h300 hero rotatable earcups
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 06 h300 light weight comfort
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 07 h300 hero left earcup
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 08 h300 upper headband
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 09 h300 with mic
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 10 h300 plug
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 11 h300 control box cable
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 12 m500 with h300 y540

The second headset, the H300, is the more affordable option at $60. It comes with some of the same quality sound, retractable microphone, and controls and 50nm drivers as the H500 Pro, but is more lightweight and without digital controls, or driver-less surround sound support. Other features include a Y-splitter, though it should be noted it comes without USB connectivity on the H500 Pro.

Huawei MateBook 13 review
Computing

Huawei MateBook 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air 2018

Both the MacBook Air 2018 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are thin, light, and powerful, but, considering the freshly announced MateBook 13 from CES 2019, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the MacBook Air. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Everything Nvidia announced at CES, including mobile RTX, the RTX 2060, and more

Nvidia is focused on gamers this year at CES. Whether you're looking for an entry-level RTX 2060 desktop GPU or a mobile RTX 2080 laptop, Nvidia has your ray-tracing needs covered. It also announced a new initiative for displays.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

With the RTX 2060 announced, is the GTX 1160 dead in the water?

The Nvidia GTX-11 series is rumored to be the green-team's solution to its own high RTX pricing and AMD's allegedly powerful Navi-generation of graphics cards. With the recent launch of the RTX 2060, the 1160 may be no more than a…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 20-series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Here’s how to watch today’s Intel press conference at CES 2019

Intel is slated to talk about topics including client computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, data center, and more during its CES 2019 keynote. We'll show you how to tune in live on January 7 to watch Intel's press conference.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MSI GS63VR review
Computing

MSI revamps gaming laptops with face-melting Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

For the new year, MSI is introducing the new GS75 Stealth laptop with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, and a new PS63 Modern Prestige laptop aimed at content creators. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Product Review

The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age

Samsung’s laptops tend to feel a bit flimsy, without the reduction in price. The company’s latest 2-in-1 is an attempt to correct that. The redesign brings a full-aluminum chassis to the lineup, adding some much-needed rigidity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
asus unveils suite of hdr friendly gaming monitors ces 2019 display 1
Computing

The new ROG Strix gaming monitors from Asus are as big as your TV

Asus is joining the popular trends from CES and by revealing a new 43-inch ROG Strix XG438Q display alongside two new super ultrawide, HDR-friendly, high refresh rate gaming monitors. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus zenbook s13 ux392 review hands on feat
Product Review

It’s the battle of the bezels at CES 2019. The winner? The Asus Zenbook S13

CES 2019 is the battle of the bezels. Every laptop is competing to see which can fit the most screen into the least space. Many contenders have entered, but it appears that we have a winner; Asus ZenBook S13.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
nemeio eink keyboards ces2019 e ink keyboard lifestyle feat
Computing

Nemeio’s E ink keyboard gives you a variety of custom layout options

A new customizable E Iink keyboard was unveiled at CES 2019. The Nemeio can be personalized via changing its overall layout or dragging and dropping your favorite app icons and tools directly on to the keyboard.
Posted By Anita George
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 1
Computing

Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ CPU boosts battery life to 25 hours, arrives for holiday 2019

Intel has announced 'Icelake' at CES 2019. This new processor architecture will finally debut a 10-nanometer production processor. Battery life is promised to hit up to 25 hours in best-case scenarios. Devices will ship for the 2019 holiday…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa review feat
Computing

5 ways Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ processors will make your next laptop awesome

Intel's 'Ice Lake' processors will arrive for the 2019 holiday season. We don't know exactly what the first devices will look like, but CES 2019 gave us hints of what they'll look like.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Product Review

The first aluminum ThinkPad finally feels as sturdy as it looks

Lenovo never made an all-aluminum ThinkPad. Until now, that is. At CES 2019, the company introduced the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga with a CNC-milled aluminum chassis. It seems like a big change, yet it does little to help or hinder the device.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 04 4th gen specialty family shot
Computing

Lenovo’s new X1 Carbon and Yoga are the lightest flagship ThinkPads yet

Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes equipped with a new woven carbon fiber finish. Also launching alongside is the 4th generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga, with slimmer bezels and smaller footprint.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Next Page
1 of 3