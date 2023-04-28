 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti just had its price slashed to $600

Aaron Mamiit
By

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on gaming laptop deals to get a dependable device, as there are affordable but high-quality options like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Originally $900, it’s even cheaper from Best Buy as a $300 discount pulls its price down to just $600. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so to make sure that you get this gaming laptop for this bargain price, add it to your cart and check out right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 may be considered an entry-level gaming laptop, but it’s got what it takes to handle the visuals of the best PC games because it’s equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Combined with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which shows the closing gap in the AMD versus Intel rivalry, and 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide considers as the sweet spot for most users, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an effective but inexpensive way to enjoy the wonders of modern video games.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is large and bright enough to appreciate today’s graphics, and its 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded offers ample space for a few AAA titles with all their updates. If you love playing video games while you’re on the move, it will be easy to bring the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with you as it only weighs just about 5 pounds with a thickness of slightly less than 1 inch. Whenever you find time, you’ll be able to squeeze in some minutes of gaming on the laptop.

Related

Gamers who want to buy a new gaming laptop while on a budget should heavily consider the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. It already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even better deal with Best Buy’s $300 discount that lowers its price to $600. However, you’ll have to hurry in completing your purchase because we’re not sure how long the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 will go for this cheap, as it’s one of the most attractive laptop deals that we’ve come across recently.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

Woot! deal knocks $900 off this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3080
hp omen 40l deal woot april 2023 gaming pc lifestyle

Gamers who have been thinking about upgrading their gaming PC may want to finally pull the trigger with this offer from Amazon's Woot for the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop. Instead of $2,500, you'll only have to pay $1,600 to get the machine delivered to your doorstep, for savings of $900. We're pretty sure that stocks are selling quickly, and there's a chance that they don't last until the deal ends, so you need to buy the HP Omen 40L gaming PC right now if you want to get it at 36% off.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L
If you want a machine that can smoothly run the best PC games, the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is a great choice with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems. To give you an idea why it's enough, popular multiplayer titles such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds have a minimum requirement of 8GB of RAM and a recommended specification of 16GB of RAM.

Read more
HP’s 72-hour sale ends today: don’t miss these 7 laptop deals
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

If you've wanted to pick up a new laptop for a while now and yet haven't found a good sale, you're in luck! We're in the last few hours of HP's mega sale on laptops, so now is a great time to grab one, whether you want something budget-oriented for work or a high-end gaming rig. So, let's look at the best deals on HP's site, and while you're at it, be sure to check out these other laptop deals for some great general laptops or, if you want something for gaming, these excellent gaming laptop deals.
HP Laptop 14z-fq000 -- $250, was $430,

If you're looking for a nice budget-oriented laptop for school or work, you can't go wrong with this 14-inch model from HP. It comes with an AMD 3020e CPU, which is a reasonable entry-level processor, although if you can afford it, upgrading to the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U for an extra $20 would be a significant quality-of-life upgrade. As for RAM, you get 8GBs, a surprisingly good amount for a budget laptop, so you won't constantly be dealing with it slowing down for having a couple of apps and tabs open. Storage is admittedly a bit on the smaller side at 128GBs, although you can always upgrade that too or grab one of these external hard drive deals for a little bit of extra functionality.

Read more
This incredible gaming laptop deal ends today — save $650
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you're familiar with gaming laptops, you've probably heard of the ASUS' ROG lineup of PCs, such as the ROG Strix, all of which are high-end gaming laptops. Of course, these tend to be big, flashy, and bulky, so if you're looking for a stealthy yet powerful gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus lineup is the one. In fact, if you want something small and portable, there's a great deal from Best Buy on the Zephyrus G14, bringing it down to $999 from the usual $1,650 it goes for.

Read more