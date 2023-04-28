You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on gaming laptop deals to get a dependable device, as there are affordable but high-quality options like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Originally $900, it’s even cheaper from Best Buy as a $300 discount pulls its price down to just $600. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so to make sure that you get this gaming laptop for this bargain price, add it to your cart and check out right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 may be considered an entry-level gaming laptop, but it’s got what it takes to handle the visuals of the best PC games because it’s equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Combined with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which shows the closing gap in the AMD versus Intel rivalry, and 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide considers as the sweet spot for most users, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an effective but inexpensive way to enjoy the wonders of modern video games.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is large and bright enough to appreciate today’s graphics, and its 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded offers ample space for a few AAA titles with all their updates. If you love playing video games while you’re on the move, it will be easy to bring the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with you as it only weighs just about 5 pounds with a thickness of slightly less than 1 inch. Whenever you find time, you’ll be able to squeeze in some minutes of gaming on the laptop.

Gamers who want to buy a new gaming laptop while on a budget should heavily consider the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. It already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even better deal with Best Buy’s $300 discount that lowers its price to $600. However, you’ll have to hurry in completing your purchase because we’re not sure how long the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 will go for this cheap, as it’s one of the most attractive laptop deals that we’ve come across recently.

