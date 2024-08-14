 Skip to main content
This Lenovo touchscreen Chromebook is on sale for $169

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a great option if you often work unplugged for long periods of time.
We’re seeing a lot of student laptop deals in the lead-up to the fall semester. While some of these markdowns are on PCs that are dirt cheap, to begin with, we’ve been seeing a fair amount of “diamond in the rough” action over at Best Buy. One of these offers that rose to the surface was for an awesome touchscreen Chromebook setup. As it stands, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Chromebook is marked down to $170, when it usually costs $320. That’s a $150 discount!

Why you should shop this Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 deal

Historically, Chromebooks have always provided a unique alternative to Windows and macOS laptops and 2-in-1 machines. While not as powerful or feature-rich as other models, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 gives you a complete laptop experience for a price we seldom see. 

Under the hood, the Slim 3 is equipped with a MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series CPU, integrated MediaTek graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. These may not be the most exciting specs in the world, but it’s enough processing power to efficiently run a web browser with multiple open tabs. It’s also perfect for taking notes, and watching HD movies and shows, and can hold its own with some light PC gaming. 

On a full charge, you can expect the Slim 3 to last for up to 13.5 hours. This Chromebook model is guaranteed to be up and running in just 10 seconds, so no worrying about long-load screens. Lenovo was also kind enough to include a sharp-looking HD webcam, a few useful ports, and up to 300 nits for peak brightness performance. While HDMI is missing from this Chromebook, there is a single DisplayPort output.

Back-to-school offers are going to keep filing in, which is going to start reducing quantities faster than you might think. Not to mention that Best Buy deals arrive and depart in about a week, so now is the best time to take advantage of this Chromebook offer. Save $150 when you purchase the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 for $170, and be sure to check out some of the other Chromebook deals we dug up this week! 

