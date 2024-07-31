 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best back to school Chromebook deals, starting at $47

By

If most laptop deals are still too expensive for parents who are preparing their children for the new school year, we highly recommend checking out Chromebook deals as generally cheaper alternatives. Chromebooks, which are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, are excellent companion devices for students of all levels — since they mostly depend on web-based apps, they promise snappy performance even when they’re equipped with low-end components. You can get them for even more affordable prices with the back to school Chromebook deals that have started appearing from various retailers, and we’ve rounded up our top picks so you won’t have to do the research yourself. Check them out below, but you need to be quick in deciding what to buy because these offers may not last long.

HP Chromebook 11 G5 — $46, was $85

The HP Chromebook 11 G5 with ChromeOS on the screen.
HP

The extremely affordable HP Chromebook 11 G5 is one of the cheapest options out there if you’re thinking of buying a Chromebook. It’s only equipped with the Intel Celeron N3060 processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM though, so don’t expect much in terms of performance. The Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution, and it comes with a 16GB eMMC for storage that can be supplemented with cloud storage services such as Google Drive if there’s a need for more space for school files. Its battery can last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.

Acer Chromebook 315 — $149, was $249

Acer 315 Chromebook on a white background.
Acer

The Acer Chromebook 315 takes a step up in performance with the Intel Celeron N4020 and Intel UHD Graphics 600, but still with 4GB of RAM. It’s going to be more than enough for simple schoolwork, and there’s more internal storage with its 64GB eMMC. One of its most important features, however, is the size of its screen — at 15.6 inches with HD resolution, students will get a good look at their projects, and the display will also allow the Chromebook to serve as a decent entertainment device for watching streaming shows whenever there’s time to take a break. Its battery can run for up to 12.5 hours from a full charge.

HP Chromebook 14a — $169, was $299

The HP Chromebook 14a with a yellow and green wallpaper.
HP

The HP Chromebook 14a comes with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, alongside a 64GB eMMC. It’s as close to a standard Chromebook as you can get when you consider its capabilities, so it’s perfect for all of the usual school assignments and activities. The HP Chromebook 14a features a 14-inch screen with HD resolution and anti-glare properties so it will be easy to look at even when working outdoors, and its battery will last up to 14 hours from a full charge so it’s a dependable companion for the entire day.

Lenovo Chromebook 14 — $222, was $300

Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch
Best Buy / Lenovo

Inside the Lenovo Chromebook 14 are the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, integrated ARM Mali G52 graphics card, and 4GB of RAM, with a 64GB eMMC for storage. The 14-inch display is a touchscreen for an additional input option, and it offers Full HD resolution for sharper details and brighter colors. Online classes will be much clearer on the screen of the Lenovo Chromebook 14, which will be able to last up to 13.5 hours from a fully-charged battery.

Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook — $709, was $919

The Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook with Chrome OS on the screen.
Dell

The Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook aims to push the limits of what a Chromebook can do with its AMD Ryzen 5 7520C processor, AMD Radeon 610M Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that matches those of entry-level Windows-based laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook also comes with a 256GB SSD, which is much more than what traditional Chromebooks offer, and its 14-inch display with HD+ resolution and anti-glare properties is bright and colorful.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Need a cheap Chromebook for back to school? Try this $200 Acer deal
A woman typing on the Acer Chromebook 315.

Are you looking for the perfect back-to-school laptop? While we recommend having a look at some of the student laptop deals we found this week, we’d also like to draw your attention to this awesome Chromebook deal at Best Buy.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Acer Chromebook 315 for only $199. At full price, this model usually sells for $350. We often see Acer gear on sale, but these types of sales are usually scooped up pretty quickly, especially when you consider that Acer already makes some of the most affordable laptops on the market.

Read more
Best Alienware deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Alienware has been around for a while and is one of the more premium brands in the gaming space, along with Razer, and makes some of the best gaming laptops, gaming PCs, headsets, and even gaming chairs. Of course, being at the top means that Alienware gear can get very pricey, so if you want to grab something from the brand, you're better off going for a deal rather than paying full price. Luckily, there are always a lot of deals going on directly from Dell, the company that owns Alienware, as well as some options from some other retailers like Best Buy, all of which we've collected below.

On the other hand, if you can't quite find what you're looking for below, you can also check out these other great gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals, too.
Alienware AW920H wireless gaming headset -- $160, was $200

Read more
Best Meta Quest 3 deals: Get Asgard Wrath 2 for free and more
A product shot of the Meta Quest 3 shown in dramatic lighting over a gradient background.

VR is pretty great, especially with the latest generation of VR headsets that don't require you to be tethered to a powerful gaming PC just to be able to use it. In fact, one of the best for that is the Meta Quest 3, which has a pretty significant upgrade in AR tech and screen resolution compared to the previous Quest 2. It's considered one of the best VR headsets, so if you're looking at one of the best you can buy without having to pay thousands of dollars for the Applied Vision, this is the way to go. You could also consider grabbing the Quest 2 if you want to save a bit extra, although sadly, the Meta Quest 2 deals are pretty few in number right now, as are the Quest 3 deals, so it's mostly perks and bundles that you'll be getting.
Today's best Meta Quest 3 deals
Meta Quest 3 (128GB) -- $487 with Asgard's Wrath II

If you buy the 128GB model of the Meta Quest 3 for its sticker price from Amazon or Best Buy, you'll also get a copy of Asgard's Wrath II. In this sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed VR games, you'll be battling gods and monsters in an epic action RPG using unique weapons and different combat styles. The VR headset comes with a pair of Touch Plus controllers with wrist straps.

Read more