Best back to school Chromebook deals, starting at $47

If most laptop deals are still too expensive for parents who are preparing their children for the new school year, we highly recommend checking out Chromebook deals as generally cheaper alternatives. Chromebooks, which are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, are excellent companion devices for students of all levels — since they mostly depend on web-based apps, they promise snappy performance even when they’re equipped with low-end components. You can get them for even more affordable prices with the back to school Chromebook deals that have started appearing from various retailers, and we’ve rounded up our top picks so you won’t have to do the research yourself. Check them out below, but you need to be quick in deciding what to buy because these offers may not last long.

HP Chromebook 11 G5 — $46, was $85

The extremely affordable HP Chromebook 11 G5 is one of the cheapest options out there if you’re thinking of buying a Chromebook. It’s only equipped with the Intel Celeron N3060 processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM though, so don’t expect much in terms of performance. The Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution, and it comes with a 16GB eMMC for storage that can be supplemented with cloud storage services such as Google Drive if there’s a need for more space for school files. Its battery can last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.

Acer Chromebook 315 — $149, was $249

The Acer Chromebook 315 takes a step up in performance with the Intel Celeron N4020 and Intel UHD Graphics 600, but still with 4GB of RAM. It’s going to be more than enough for simple schoolwork, and there’s more internal storage with its 64GB eMMC. One of its most important features, however, is the size of its screen — at 15.6 inches with HD resolution, students will get a good look at their projects, and the display will also allow the Chromebook to serve as a decent entertainment device for watching streaming shows whenever there’s time to take a break. Its battery can run for up to 12.5 hours from a full charge.

HP Chromebook 14a — $169, was $299

The HP Chromebook 14a comes with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, alongside a 64GB eMMC. It’s as close to a standard Chromebook as you can get when you consider its capabilities, so it’s perfect for all of the usual school assignments and activities. The HP Chromebook 14a features a 14-inch screen with HD resolution and anti-glare properties so it will be easy to look at even when working outdoors, and its battery will last up to 14 hours from a full charge so it’s a dependable companion for the entire day.

Lenovo Chromebook 14 — $222, was $300

Inside the Lenovo Chromebook 14 are the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, integrated ARM Mali G52 graphics card, and 4GB of RAM, with a 64GB eMMC for storage. The 14-inch display is a touchscreen for an additional input option, and it offers Full HD resolution for sharper details and brighter colors. Online classes will be much clearer on the screen of the Lenovo Chromebook 14, which will be able to last up to 13.5 hours from a fully-charged battery.

Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook — $709, was $919

The Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook aims to push the limits of what a Chromebook can do with its AMD Ryzen 5 7520C processor, AMD Radeon 610M Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that matches those of entry-level Windows-based laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook also comes with a 256GB SSD, which is much more than what traditional Chromebooks offer, and its 14-inch display with HD+ resolution and anti-glare properties is bright and colorful.