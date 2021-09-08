  1. Computing

Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon boasts an OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate

By

OLED laptops are becoming very commonplace, and Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Slim 7 laptops are taking them to the next level with higher refresh rates. Lenovo has announced the second-gen IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro — or the “Yoga Slim,” if you’re buying outside of North America.

These new laptops are ultra slim, as the name implies, but they also take the screen technology in new directions. Compared to the original IdeaPad Slim 7, these new models have a higher resolution, taller screen, a better screen technology, and a higher refresh rate.

The IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon is the smaller, 14-inch model and comes with a QHD+ 16:10 OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The front of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon.

High-end mobile devices like tablets and smartphones already have high refresh rates, but all non-gaming laptops up until this point have been stuck at 60Hz.

These OLED panels, both made by Samsung, also support the new DisplayHDR 500 TrueBlack certification and Dolby Vision.

Apart from the screen, the IdeaPad Slim 7 is also distinctive for its size. At 2.4 pounds, Lenovo says the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon is the lightest 14-inch OLED laptop ever released. It’s over a half-pound lighter than the original IdeaPad Slim 7, and it’s also just 0.59 inches thick. Like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon’s chassis is made of a carbon-fiber and magnesium material that, in theory, should allow it to be both light and durable.

A top-down view of the keyboard on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon.

The IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro is a larger laptop with a 16-inch screen, still in the 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s made of a darker silver aluminum (though it comes in Cloud Gray or Storm Gray) and bares a strong resemblance to the Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop, minus the glowing Legion logo on the lid. It’s substantially heavier than the IdeaPad Slim 7, though, at 4.6 pounds.

Ports are another difference between these two laptops. The IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon is restricted to three USB-C ports and a headphone jack, while the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro is more comprehensive. It features HDMI, a full-size SD card reader, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and a headphone jack. The IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro also boasts a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both laptops are powered AMD’s Ryzen 5000 processors, though the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon uses the 25-watt U-series chips while the Slim 7 Pro employs the 45-watt H-series chips. The IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon includes an option for discrete graphics, though they’re limited to Nvidia’s MX450. The IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro, on the other hand, can be configured up to an Nvidia RTX 3050.

Both models are limited to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon starts at $1,290, while the Pro model starts at $1,449. Both models are expected to be available in October 2021, alongside the launch of Windows 11.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap HP laptop deals for September 2021

best cheap HP laptop deals

Twitter wants to give your photos and videos ‘more room to shine’

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

The best 14-inch laptops for 2021

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review

These TI-84 graphing calculator deals are just in time for back-to-school

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus 10-Digit Graphing Calculator, Black

Save $74 with this incredible air fryer deal at Walmart right now

Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer with Viewing Window sitting on a wooden kitchen counter

Windows 11 just took dark mode to the next level

The design elements of Windows 11 in the Start Menu.

Fitbit, Apple Watch 5 get sweet discounts at Amazon today

fitbit luxe fitness and wellness tracker in orchid and platinum with smartphone screen of fitbit premium tracking app on a pink background

Jabra’s Elite 2 budget earbuds are real, but you can’t buy them yet

Jabra Elite 2 true wireless earbuds.

Why Intel Arc Alchemist won’t save graphics cards

Intel GPU teaser.

Best cheap Asus laptop deals for September 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for September 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for September 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

The best indie games for 2021

Character running in Splitgate.