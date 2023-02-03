Save $620 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070

If you’re planning to buy a new gaming laptop, you should be prepared to make a significant investment. Even with retailers’ gaming laptop deals, the ones that are worth it aren’t exactly cheap, but at least you’ll be able to enjoy a discount with your purchase. Here’s a recommendation — the powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7, which is down to $1,600 from its sticker price of $2,220, for $620 in savings that you can spend on video games and accessories. You’ll have to act fast though, because Lenovo’s offer may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7

The GPU is the first priority, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming laptop. With the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7, you won’t be disappointed with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which combines with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and 16GB of RAM for the capability to smoothly run the best PC games. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which offers enough space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing games as soon as you boot it up. Every purchase also comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

The screen of a gaming laptop is also important, because you wouldn’t enjoy playing on a small and low-resolution screen. The 16-inch display of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 features 2560 x 1600 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, which will let you fully appreciate the graphics of today’s games, and with narrow bezels surrounding it, gameplay will be distraction-free. Meanwhile, Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront 4.0 cooling technology ensures that the gaming laptop keeps running at optimum performance.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, but gamers will have to be very discerning with their purchase if they want to end up with a machine that can handle the increasing requirements of modern video games. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 can certainly do that, and it’s currently on sale from Lenovo with a $620 discount that brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,220. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer, so you’ll want to finalize the transaction as soon as possible.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations