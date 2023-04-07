 Skip to main content
Lenovo Legion 5i deal slashes $660 off the popular gaming laptop

The gaming laptops that are worth buying aren’t exactly affordable, but fortunately there are gaming laptop deals that reduce their prices to pull them within reach for more gamers. For example, the popular Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is currently on sale with a $660 discount from Lenovo, so it can be yours for $1,380 instead of its original price of $2,040. It’s still not cheap, but if you buy it now, you’ll get savings that you can spend on accessories and video games.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 gaming laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 may not be as expensive as the high-end models of the best gaming laptops, but it provides powerful performance that won’t have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for the vast majority of gamers.

Some gamers invest in monitor deals for a larger screen when playing on their gaming laptop at home, but that may not be necessary with the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 as it’s equipped with a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and an up to 165Hz refresh rate. There’s also no need to buy from external hard drive deals to expand the gaming laptop’s storage because it features a 2TB SSD, which will provide enough space to install several AAA titles with all their required updates and optional DLCs. Windows 11 Home is pre-loaded in the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7, so you can start using it almost immediately after unboxing.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for laptop deals as not all of these machines are designed to handle video games. You should be looking for offers like Lenovo’s $660 discount for the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7, which brings its price down to $1,380 from its sticker price of $2,040. We’re not expecting this bargain for the popular gaming laptop to last long — it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7, don’t hesitate from the purchase.

