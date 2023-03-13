 Skip to main content
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $730 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

You should be prepared to spend if you’re planning to buy a powerful gaming laptop, but fortunately, you can enjoy some savings along the way. For example, the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i is currently $730 off from Lenovo, which brings its price down from $2,730 to $2,000. It’s still not cheap, but if you want a machine that won’t have trouble running tomorrow’s video games, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop

With the best gaming laptops, you won’t have to check the minimum requirements of games that you buy or pre-order because you’re sure that your machine can handle it. That’s one of the perks of the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i, as it’s equipped with 16GB of RAM — which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers — alongside the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. With these specifications, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be ready for the titles that are releasing soon.

The Lenovo Legion 7i features a large 16-inch display with WQXGA resolution and an up to 165Hz refresh rate, which will let you appreciate every single detail of your favorite games. It also comes with a 1TB SSD so that you’ll have enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing games as soon as you turn on the power of the gaming laptop. If you’re not sure what to play, you’ll be able to take your pick out of the expansive library of Xbox Game Pass because every purchase comes with a free three-month subscription to the service.

Immerse yourself in modern gaming with the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i, which Lenovo is selling for $2,000 instead of its sticker price of $2,730. That’s $730 in savings that you can spend on accessories and more video games. You’ll need to act fast if you want to pocket that cash though, as we’re expecting this offer to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. Get your own Lenovo Legion 7i for this price while there are still stocks available.

Flash deal drops the price of this Lenovo Chromebook to $105
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 9, 2023
A young woman carries her Lenovo Chromebook 3 up a flight of stairs.

This is about as cheap is a laptop can get. Lenovo just discounted their Chromebook 3 by $34, bringing the price down to just $105. If you need a simple device to get you through school work, Zoom calls and casual browsing, Chromebook deals like this should be your go-to option. The price should be all you need to see here, but let us explain why this $105 Chromebook is worth your money.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3
Chromebooks aren't known for their power. They're known for being easy to use, portable, cheap, and dependable. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 checks all of those boxes. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, a dependable option that is fairly standard for both Chromebooks and low budget laptops. It has an integrated Intel UHD graphics card, which is also in the low-budget tier, but could handle 1080p video fine. If you do want to watch 1080p or 4K video, you'll have to get an external monitor from the best monitor deals, since this device's 11-inch display can only handle 720p.

Ideal for work or school, this 15-inch HP laptop is $300 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023
HP Laptop 14

If you need a cheap new laptop for simple daily use, you should pay attention to HP. They have some great laptop deals under $500 that will get you a quality device for less cash. Just because you're looking for a cheap laptop doesn't mean you should settle for weak components. HP laptop deals will bring the price of a solid machine down to the budget level. This 15-inch HP laptop, for instance, is only $300 after a $160 discount. Let's talk about why it's worth your money.

Why you should buy the HP 15z laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. That makes this HP 15-inch laptop worth noticing for anyone on a tight budget. For the price, you get an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. This is simple stuff but it'll do for using Windows 11 Home on the move.

Get this gaming PC with an RTX 3050 while it’s $450 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023
lenovo legion tower 5i deal february 2023 gaming pc featured

Lenovo is having an annual sale right now, and with Lenovo you know that means some incredible gaming PC deals. These deals extend to some pretty nice pre-built gaming PCs. For instance, this Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is only $900 after a $450 discount. That's 33% off! If you've been thinking about upgrading your rig, now is good time.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i
The stylish-looking Lenovo Legion Tower 5i offers a lot of good hardware for the price. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory. There's also plenty of storage with 512GB of SSD storage as well as 1TB of regular hard drive space so there's no shortage of room here for installing all your games or saving necessary files. The core component for any gaming setup is the graphics card. Here, you have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 8GB of VRAM. It's not powerful enough to compete with the very best gaming PCs but at this price, it's a decent bet being able to play the latest games without much bother.

