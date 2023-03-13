You should be prepared to spend if you’re planning to buy a powerful gaming laptop, but fortunately, you can enjoy some savings along the way. For example, the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i is currently $730 off from Lenovo, which brings its price down from $2,730 to $2,000. It’s still not cheap, but if you want a machine that won’t have trouble running tomorrow’s video games, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop

With the best gaming laptops, you won’t have to check the minimum requirements of games that you buy or pre-order because you’re sure that your machine can handle it. That’s one of the perks of the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i, as it’s equipped with 16GB of RAM — which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers — alongside the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. With these specifications, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be ready for the titles that are releasing soon.

The Lenovo Legion 7i features a large 16-inch display with WQXGA resolution and an up to 165Hz refresh rate, which will let you appreciate every single detail of your favorite games. It also comes with a 1TB SSD so that you’ll have enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing games as soon as you turn on the power of the gaming laptop. If you’re not sure what to play, you’ll be able to take your pick out of the expansive library of Xbox Game Pass because every purchase comes with a free three-month subscription to the service.

Immerse yourself in modern gaming with the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i, which Lenovo is selling for $2,000 instead of its sticker price of $2,730. That’s $730 in savings that you can spend on accessories and more video games. You’ll need to act fast if you want to pocket that cash though, as we’re expecting this offer to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. Get your own Lenovo Legion 7i for this price while there are still stocks available.

