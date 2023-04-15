Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $980 off

Gamers should be ready to spend a significant amount of cash if they want to purchase a powerful gaming laptop. They are expensive, but fortunately, you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals. Here’s one you shouldn’t miss — the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i at $980 off from Lenovo, which brings its price down to $2,000 from $2,980 originally. The 32% discount won’t last forever though, so it’s highly recommended that you buy the machine right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo’s Legion line of gaming laptops is competitive in the field, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, and in the middle of the range is the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games, and the Lenovo Legion 7i is capable of doing that with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, you’ll be able to play the most of the best PC games on their highest settings, and you’ll also be ready for the titles that are launching soon.

The 16-inch screen of the Lenovo Legion 7i will let you appreciate the graphics of today’s video games with its WQXGA resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, while its 2TB SSD will let you install several AAA titles with all their necessary updates and expansions. The gaming laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so it’s ready to roll right after you unbox it, and with three free months of Xbox Game Pass, you’ll immediately have lots of choices for games to play.

Don’t settle for normal laptop deals if the purpose of your new device is gaming, especially since you can get the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop from Lenovo for $2,000. It’s still not cheap, but the $980 in savings that you’ll enjoy on its original price of $2,980 may be used to expand your library of video games and accessories. The offer may disappear at any moment, so purchase the Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop now if you don’t want to regret missing out.

