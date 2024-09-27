Lenovo just let slip that it’s working on two new handhelds

Lenovo has unintentionally confirmed the existence of two new upcoming handheld gaming consoles. The company recently shared documentation for its new Legion Go USB-C Dock, where the brochure lists support for two new devices: the Legion Go Gen 2 and Legion Go Lite.

This is not the first time there has been a mention of the Legion Go Lite. In May, Windows Central reported that Lenovo is working on a Lite version of the original Legion Go. It was suggested that this smaller 7-inch device would be powered by the same AMD Z1 series chipset and would feature certain refinements and a lower price tag.

Just two days ago, there was another leak by YouTuber NITRXX, who posted images of what seems to be the outer shell of the Legion Go Lite. By the looks of it, the new Legion Go Lite may feature fixed controllers, unlike the original Legion Go, eliminating the need for dedicated mouse hardware. It could also have a smaller trackpad beneath the right analog stick, fewer rear buttons, and repositioned auxiliary buttons.

As for the Legion Go Gen 2, there isn’t a lot of information at hand apart from its name. This is the first time such a product has been mentioned, and it could potentially be the actual successor to the existing Legion Go.

Lenovo’s original Legion Go features the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, which is comparable to rivals like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. What distinguishes the Legion Go is its larger 8-inch display and removable controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

There is no credible information, but we expect the Legion Go Gen 2 to feature an upgraded chipset. AMD has new chips in the form of the Ryzen 8000 and its latest Ryzen AI 300, that are available on various laptops and mini PCs. While moving to a new AMD Z2 or Z2 Extreme would be the natural course, Intel’s latest Lunar Lake chips are quite promising and may be a suitable fit for future handheld gaming consoles.