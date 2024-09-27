 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Lenovo just let slip that it’s working on two new handhelds

By

Lenovo has unintentionally confirmed the existence of two new upcoming handheld gaming consoles. The company recently shared documentation for its new Legion Go USB-C Dock, where the brochure lists support for two new devices: the Legion Go Gen 2 and Legion Go Lite.

This is not the first time there has been a mention of the Legion Go Lite. In May, Windows Central reported that Lenovo is working on a Lite version of the original Legion Go. It was suggested that this smaller 7-inch device would be powered by the same AMD Z1 series chipset and would feature certain refinements and a lower price tag.

Recommended Videos

A product documentation of the Lenovo Legion Go USB-C dock.
Just two days ago, there was another leak by YouTuber NITRXX, who posted images of what seems to be the outer shell of the Legion Go Lite. By the looks of it, the new Legion Go Lite may feature fixed controllers, unlike the original Legion Go, eliminating the need for dedicated mouse hardware. It could also have a smaller trackpad beneath the right analog stick, fewer rear buttons, and repositioned auxiliary buttons.

Leaked images of the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go lite handheld consoles.
NITTRX

As for the Legion Go Gen 2, there isn’t a lot of information at hand apart from its name. This is the first time such a product has been mentioned, and it could potentially be the actual successor to the existing Legion Go.

Lenovo’s original Legion Go features the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, which is comparable to rivals like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. What distinguishes the Legion Go is its larger 8-inch display and removable controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

There is no credible information, but we expect the Legion Go Gen 2 to feature an upgraded chipset. AMD has new chips in the form of the Ryzen 8000 and its latest Ryzen AI 300, that are available on various laptops and mini PCs. While moving to a new AMD Z2 or Z2 Extreme would be the natural course, Intel’s latest Lunar Lake chips are quite promising and may be a suitable fit for future handheld gaming consoles.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
Lenovo and AT&T join forces on new 5G laptops, starting at just $420
Image of Lenovo X3

Lenovo is pairing up with AT&T to release a pair of new connected laptops that leveragethe latest in wireless connectivity. The upcoming ThinkPad X13 5G and Lenovo 300e Chromebook feature AT&T’s LTE and 5G technology, respectively. The laptops also allow cross-platform integration so you can share files or send messages across all devices via Chrome OS on the 300e Chromebook or Windows 10 Pro on the ThinkPad X13.

The Lenovo 300e Chromebook LTE will feature 4G LTE on AT&T and sounds like a nice option for students’ computing needs. Available at just $11 a month on an installment plan, it is a student-friendly budget option.

Read more
Lenovo updates popular Legion gaming laptops with new Intel and Nvidia hardware
lenovo legion laptops

If you've been looking to upgrade your gaming rig and haven't been able to score a new graphics card due to the global semiconductor shortage, you may want to consider a gaming laptop as an alternative.

Lenovo's refreshed Legion gaming laptops are packed with the latest silicon, including Intel's new 11th Gen processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3000 mobile GPUs. The laptops also support Nvidia's new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPUs, making them an affordable option for budget mobile gamers who want to experience the company's latest Ampere graphics architecture.

Read more
Lenovo dives into ultrafast screens with its new 360Hz Legion gaming monitor
lenovo legion y25g 30 gaming monitor front facing left normal position

When it comes to gaming monitors, anything from 144Hz and up is generally considered fast. But what if you're in the very competitive gaming space and need even higher frame rates so that you can respond faster? For those folks, 360Hz displays may be the answer, and as of today, there's a new kid on the block with such an option: Lenovo.

The company is coming out with the Legion Y25g-30, a 24.5-inch IPS monitor with, you guessed it, a 360Hz refresh rate. Much like Asus' PG259QNR, it comes with 99% sRGB coverage, a 1080p resolution, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness, and Nvidia Reflex technology. In fact, chances are it's the same panel, just with a different jacket around it.

Read more