 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $400 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Cyberpunk 2077 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re planning to buy a new gaming laptop, we highly recommend looking for offers involving the Lenovo Legion Pro 5. There’s one right now from Lenovo itself — a $400 discount that pulls the machine’s price down from $1,900 to $1,500. It’s still not cheap, but we assure you that every penny spent on this gaming laptop will be worth it. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on getting the device at 21% off though, as its price may return to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is our top choice in our roundup of the best gaming laptops because of the fantastic value that it provides as a reasonably priced and well-built machine. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that’s enough to run multiple applications like streaming software and web browsers while playing the best PC games at their highest settings, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is also prepared to play the best upcoming PC games without any need for further upgrades.

The 16-inch WQXGA screen of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 will give justice to the gaming laptop’s processing power, as it will display your favorite titles with sharp details and vivid colors. You’ll have enough space to install several AAA games on its 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is ready for use as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

Related

Gamers who are planning to make a significant investment in gaming laptop deals should go for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5, which you can currently get from Lenovo with a 21% discount that slashes its price to $1,500 from $1,900. The $400 in savings won’t be available forever though — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so you’ll want to push through with the purchase as soon as possible. You wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $500 off today
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

If you're planning to invest in gaming PC deals, you should expect to shell out a significant amount of cash if you want a powerful machine. You have the chance at enjoying huge savings along the way though, through offers like Dell's discount for the Alienware Aurora R15. Instead of the gaming desktop's sticker price of $3,700, you'll only have to pay $3,200 -- it's still not what you'd call affordable, but the $500 in savings will go a long way towards building your setup as you can spend it on monitor deals and video games. You need to push through with the purchase today though, as we're not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R15 looks out of this world, but that's not the only reason why the machine is in our list of the best gaming PCs. Inside the stylish exterior are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you'll also be prepared for all of the best upcoming PC games. When the time comes that you need faster components, the tool-less design of the Alienware Aurora R15 will make it easy to upgrade its RAM and GPU.

Read more
Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook has a $150 discount at Best Buy
Someone using the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i in tent mode.

The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook, a dependable and versatile device, is currently available from Best Buy with a $150 discount that pulls its price down to a more affordable $329 from its original price of $479. Not only is this one of the most attractive Chromebook deals in the market right now, but it's also a highly recommended choice if you're looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals. We don't expect this offer to last long though, so if you think this will be the perfect companion for you, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook
The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications are far from what you'll see in the best laptops, but they're more than enough for your everyday activities because of Google's Chrome OS. The operating system of Chromebooks is web-dependent, so it doesn't need high-end components to function smoothly. It's also equipped with just a 64GB eMMC, but since you'll have access to Google Drive for cloud storage, you'll still have enough space for your files.

Read more
Still need a school laptop? This HP dropped from $900 to $460
The front view of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop.

HP has one of the better laptop deals for anyone who is looking for a flexible yet affordable laptop. At the moment, you can buy the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop for $460. It's usually priced at $900 so you save $440 off the regular price when you buy today. Sure to be useful for students or anyone on a budget, here's a quick look at what else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment with much of that being thanks to the durable nature of such devices along with some great style. Here, you get an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are core specs for any system now. It's the other things about the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop that make it more eye-catching. For instance, its 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great with anti-glare properties, 250 nits of brightness, and micro-edge design so it doesn't take up too much room.

Read more