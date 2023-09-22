If you’re planning to buy a new gaming laptop, we highly recommend looking for offers involving the Lenovo Legion Pro 5. There’s one right now from Lenovo itself — a $400 discount that pulls the machine’s price down from $1,900 to $1,500. It’s still not cheap, but we assure you that every penny spent on this gaming laptop will be worth it. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on getting the device at 21% off though, as its price may return to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is our top choice in our roundup of the best gaming laptops because of the fantastic value that it provides as a reasonably priced and well-built machine. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that’s enough to run multiple applications like streaming software and web browsers while playing the best PC games at their highest settings, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is also prepared to play the best upcoming PC games without any need for further upgrades.

The 16-inch WQXGA screen of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 will give justice to the gaming laptop’s processing power, as it will display your favorite titles with sharp details and vivid colors. You’ll have enough space to install several AAA games on its 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is ready for use as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

Gamers who are planning to make a significant investment in gaming laptop deals should go for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5, which you can currently get from Lenovo with a 21% discount that slashes its price to $1,500 from $1,900. The $400 in savings won’t be available forever though — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so you’ll want to push through with the purchase as soon as possible. You wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual.

