Don’t miss your chance to get this Lenovo gaming PC for $640

If you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch, a pre-built computer like the Legion Tower 5 is a great option. While it’s not the most powerful pre-built on the market, it’s a great stepping stone if you want to get started, and you can even get it at a great deal from Best Buy that brings it down $640 from $990.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5

Most folks tend to focus on the GPU in gaming computers; in this case, you get the AMD Radeon RX 6500XT, an entry-level GPU, and roughly the equivalent of a GTX 1650, if you’re more familiar with Nvidia. While it won’t run the latest AAA games, it should be able to handle the major free-to-play games like Apex Legends, Rocket League, and League of Legends, albeit at lower graphical settings. On the bright side, the fact that it’s a desktop PC means that you can certainly upgrade the GPU later on if you feel it’s becoming a bit underpowered for you.

As for the CPU, it’s a good mid-range AMD Ryzen 5-5600G, which will allow you to do all your productivity tasks and take on more complex tasks like audio editing, streaming, and even CPU-intense game genres like simulation and strategy, although again, within reason. As for RAM, you get 8GBs, which is a bit on the lower side for what we’d like to see, but not a dealbreaker, and again something that you could always upgrade down the line. Probably the best thing about this build is the 512GB SSD they give you, which is larger than we’d usually see on budget pre-built desktops.

Overall, while the Legion Tower 5 isn’t going to break any benchmarks, it’s a great starter PC for those who don’t have the time or inclination to build their own, especially with the great $640 price tag from Best Buy. On the other hand, if you’d like something with a bit more power, there are a few other great gaming PC deals you can look at. We’d also encourage you to take a look at some of these gaming laptop deals as well, if only because it gives you a bit more mobility.

