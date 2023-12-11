Get a Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3060 while it’s $450 off at Best Buy

You should expect to spend a considerable amount on gaming PC deals if you want a dependable machine, but you can also enjoy huge savings if you’re able to take advantage of offers like Best Buy’s $450 discount for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. From $1,250, the gaming desktop is down to $800, though probably not for long. You can spend the savings on video games and gaming accessories, but to make sure that you don’t miss out, it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase within the day.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop

The GPU is arguably the most important component in a gaming PC, according to our guide on everything you need to build a gaming PC. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is pre-built so you won’t need to put it together yourself, but it comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card that provides solid performance in running the best PC games. Combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, you won’t have to make any upgrades in the near future as upcoming PC games arrive.

You’ll have enough space for several games on the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop’s 512GB SSD, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start installing your favorite titles right after setting it up with your monitor and other accessories. There’s enough ports to connect all of them at the same time, as the gaming PC comes with four USB 2.0 ports and a USB-C port.

Trending Deal:

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i isn’t the most powerful gaming PC in the market, but for its discounted price of $800 from Best Buy, it will provide gamers with amazing value. We’re not sure when the retailer will take down its $450 discount on the gaming desktop’s original price of $1,250 though, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of the offer. You may not get another chance at buying the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i for less than $1,000 for at least a few months after this bargain expires, so push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations