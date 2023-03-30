 Skip to main content
One of Lenovo’s bestselling gaming PCs is heavily discounted

Aaron Mamiit
By

The sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, one of the brand’s top-selling gaming PCs, is on sale with a 33% discount. Lenovo has slashed its sticker price of $1,620 by $540, so you’ll only have to pay $1,080 for this powerful gaming desktop. There’s no time to waste in taking advantage of one of the top gaming PC deals in the market though, because there’s a chance the offer won’t be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 gaming PC

The sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i can stand toe to toe with the best gaming PCs as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It’s also equipped with 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline for modern gaming systems, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. With these specifications, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i won’t have trouble running not just the best PC games, but also any titles that will be released soon.

Included in every purchase of the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which will make sure that you’ll never run out of games to play on your gaming PC. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i also comes with SSD and HDD drives — a 512GB SSD and a 1TB SATA HDD — so that you can get the best both of worlds with quick boot-up times for its Windows 11 Pro operating system and ample space to install all of your favorite games with all the necessary updates and optional DLCs.

Whether you’re upgrading your old gaming desktop or you’re planning to make the jump into modern PC gaming, you simply can’t go wrong with the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. It’s an even more attractive option because Lenovo is selling the machine with a 33% discount, which brings its price down to just $1,080 from its original price of $1,620. That’s $540 in savings that you can spend on video games and other accessories such as monitor deals, but you need to hurry if you want it because the offer may disappear at any moment.

