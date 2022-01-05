Lenovo announced a dramatic redesign of its Yoga lineup during CES 2022, launching a completely new look and other enhancements to mark the 10th anniversary of the line and its seventh generation. A new rounded design gives the Yoga series less of a minimalistic aesthetic, and a new keyboard introduced an edge-to-edge design and a row of dedicated function keys.

It’s the most significant redesign in years, and each model in the series received its own special mix of enhancements.

Yoga 9i

The Yoga 9i is the series flagship, and it received several important updates in its seventh generation. It incorporates the new rounded design aesthetic that’s most apparent around the edges of both the display and chassis and is available in two colors: Storm Grey and Oatmeal.

That’s not only a fresh look but rids the laptop of uncomfortable edges. The new edge-to-edge keyboard is on hand with a row of one-click function keys along the right-hand side with a fingerprint reader taking the bottom spot. The display utilizes a 16:10 aspect ratio with minimal bezels around the top and sides, and the touchpad is 45% larger than on previous models.

Inside, the Yoga 9i now runs on Intel’s 12th-gen CPUs and utilizes DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 for enhanced performance. Lenovo has introduced the first-ever Bowers & Wilkins-designed audio system, optimized by Dolby Atmos and integrated into a 360-degree rotating soundbar that provides the best audio — no matter which convertible 2-in-1 configuration is in use.

Display options include 16:10 14-inch Full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200) IPS, 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) OLED, and 4K+ (3,840 x 2,400) OLED panels. Connectivity was enhanced with two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports to go with single USB-C 3.2 and USB-A 3.2 ports, as well as wireless connectivity being upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Finally, there’s a newly-integrated Full HD infrared hybrid webcam, providing higher resolution video and facial recognition.

The Yoga 9i will be available in Q2 2022 at a starting price of $1,399.

Yoga 7i

The Yoga 7i is the midrange model and will be available in two sizes: 14- and 16-inches. It, too, received the new rounded aesthetic and edge-to-edge keyboard with a numeric keypad on the 16-inch model. Two colors are available: Storm Grey and Stone Blue. Like the Yoga 9i, the Yoga 7i touchpad is larger with a more clickable surface area.

Intel 12th-gen CPUs have been incorporated, along with DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4, and connectivity now includes two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports to go with a full-size HDMI port and two USB-A ports on the 16-inch model. Wireless connectivity was also upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The webcam is now Full HD and provides infrared for facial recognition.

The 16-inch Yoga 7i will be available in Q2 2022 starting at $899, while the 14-inch model will also be available in Q2 2022 starting at $949. The Lenovo Active Pen will be either bundled or optional depending on the configuration.

The Yoga 6 is the smallest and most entry-level model in the series, and part of its focus is on sustainability. The new fabric top option is made of 50% recycled plastic or aluminum, and its packaging material is responsibly sourced. From a design perspective, the Yoga 6 enjoys the same new design as the rest of the line, with the aforementioned Dark Teal fabric top acting as an option to add some flair.

In terms of components, the Yoga 6 runs on AMD Ryzen 5 or 7 CPUs and uses DDR4 and PCIe 3. A 13.3-inch 16:10 Full HD+ display is the only option. Connectivity remains at Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and two USB-C ports join an HDMI port and two USB-A ports for wired connectivity. There’s the same Full HD camera with infrared support for facial recognition.

The Yoga 6 will be available in Q2 2022 at a starting price of $749.

