 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Did Lenovo’s new solar PC just change the future of laptops?

By
Lenovo laptop on a table in a park.
Lenovo
MWC 2025
Mobile World Congress
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress
Updated less than 47 minutes ago

At MWC (Mobile World Conference) in Barcelona today, Lenovo revealed a proof of concept for “a PC powered by the sun.” The entire lid of the laptop has been decked out with a top-class solar panel capable of 24% conversion efficiency — which is as high as the best roof-top panels you can buy.

According to Lenovo, 20 minutes in direct sunlight will power up to one hour of video playback on the PC, and even low-light conditions will allow enough power generation to sustain the laptop’s battery charge while idling. The high efficiency is achieved through “Back Contact Cell” technology and an advanced tracking system that constantly adjusts the charger’s settings to maximize energy-saving and stability.

Recommended Videos

The most exciting part is that, aside from the distinctive solar panel grid pattern on the lid, you can’t even distinguish this from a “normal” laptop. It’s just 15mm thick and weighs 1.22kg, making it the world’s first ultraslim solar-powered PC. Its specs are also nothing to be disappointed about — Lenovo imagines this 12-inch laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with up to 32GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and an OLED display.

Lenovo yoga solar PC white background.
Lenovo

Other specs include a 50.2 Wh battery, a 2M IR camera, four speakers and microphones, and three USB-C ports. For customers interested in soaking up as much sun as possible, Lenovo also showed off a proof of concept for a portable solar panel kit and power bank. This little gadget would allow you to charge up a power bank by plugging in the USB-C solar panel and attaching it to a bag, tent, tree, or any other sunny place you spot.

This could come in handy whenever you’re using your Yoga Solar PC and don’t want to go out and sit in direct sunlight yourself. Instead, you can take advantage by setting up your solar kit and collecting some energy for later. It would also make a great accessory for anyone who wants to join in on the solar-powered fun without buying a whole new PC.

Lenovo Yoga solar power kit.
Lenovo

It’s impossible to know at this point how much of the power a typical user gets through would be generated by the sun — but does it really matter? Any amount of solar-generated power is better than no solar-generated power, and with this prototype, it seems like Lenovo has managed to create a solar-powered PC without making any sacrifices to size, design, or specs. That makes me think there’s no reason not to have solar panels in our PCs.

That said, we don’t know what the price of such a PC would be yet, and a high price point would definitely affect accessibility — for now. But the sooner we bring designs like this to the market, the sooner people will find ways to bring prices down. Here’s hoping Lenovo makes this one a reality because I think solar-powered PCs would be a great direction for us to head in.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Lenovo’s new laptops have an Intel superpower
A Yoga Slim 7i on a red table.

Lenovo has announced two new laptops in partnership with Intel. Yes, they feature the new Core Ultra Series 2 chips, but it’s really the software that makes these laptops interesting. The laptops themselves are the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Yoga Slim 7i, but they’re both tagged with an additional name: Aura Edition Imagined with Intel. I’m not sure what the name is supposed to connote, but laptops under this new line include a host of software features that were developed by Lenovo in partnership with Intel.

The most exciting of these is Smart Share, which allows for quick photo sharing between your phone and laptop with nothing more than a tap. Bumping the side of the laptop lid with your iPhone or Android phone will automatically bring up a smart share window displaying the photos in your mobile device.

Read more
This new Lenovo laptop opens and contorts itself with a voice command
The Lenovo Twisting Auto PC with the display halfway twisted.

You've never seen a laptop like this -- I guarantee it.

At IFA 2024, Lenovo showed off what might be the most fascinating laptop of the year so far -- the Lenovo Auto Twist PC. It's just a proof of concept, but it introduces some really fun ideas into the world of laptops.

Read more
Lenovo partners with iFixit to drastically improve laptop repairability
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 opened up on a table.

 

Lenovo's latest ThinkPad updates have been unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, and while they are consumer laptops, they highlight some interesting features in the worlds of sustainability and accessibility. The new models being showcased in Barcelona, Spain, include the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, and the ThinkPad T16 Gen 3.
iFixit sustainability partnership
Lenovo announced its partnership with the computer repair brand iFixit to rate the level of internal accessibility and repairability of the laptops on an IT level within large companies.

Read more