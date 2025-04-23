This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually $2,059 — today it’s under $1,000

You can enjoy the best of both worlds between laptop deals and tablet deals if you go for a 2-in-1 laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4, which is currently on sale from Lenovo itself at 54% off. Its estimated value of $2,059 may seem a bit too high, but in any case, it’s a smart purchase at its discounted price of just $931. You’ll have to be quick in finishing the purchase process for this device though, as it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide defines as a device that combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. For the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4, this is possible through the 360-degree hinges that connect its body to its 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen. To convert from laptop mode to tablet mode, you’ll just have to fold the display all the way back, underneath the keyboard. You can also use the device in tent mode or stand mode, depending on what you need for any given situation.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 won’t disappoint with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. It won’t challenge the best laptops, but it’s going to be more than enough for most people as they deal with their daily tasks. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, for access to the more advanced features of the popular operating system.

There’s always a lot of interest in 2-in-1 laptop deals, which is why we think this offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 isn’t going to last long. Its available from Lenovo for only $931, following a 54% discount on its estimated value of $2,059. You may miss out on the savings if you decide to delay your purchase, so if you want to get the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop for below $1,000, you should push through with your transaction for this device immediately.