Lenovo slashed $3,000 off this workstation laptop for Labor Day

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation.
Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad is one of the best workplace laptops on the market, and Lenovo is constantly improving the inner workings of this workhorse PC. From one year to the next, there’s never a shortage of ThinkPad innovations, and multiple generations of this fantastic laptop have led to some genuinely incredible Lenovo ThinkPad deals. As a matter of fact, we came across an excellent promo while looking through Lenovo laptop deals earlier today.

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation for $3,800 directly through the manufacturer. At full price, this model goes for $6,850. This is considered a “doorbuster” sale, and we’d say that a $3,000 discount earns Lenovo the right to use the term.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2

The ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 is one of the most powerful Windows laptops on the market in 2024. This specific configuration includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 that delivers max clock speeds of 5.60GHz. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 GPU with Ada architecture handles the graphics backend, with both CPU and GPU leveraging 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The P16 Gen 2 is engineered for on-the-go professionals who need a fast and powerful laptop for resource-heavy individual and collaborative tasks. You’ll be hard-pressed to make the P16 Gen 2 struggle in any way.

The 16-inch 3840 x 2400 WQUXGA screen brings some of the most impressive portable PC visuals to the equation. On top of 800-nit peak brightness levels and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, the laptop also features a built-in 1080p FHD RGB camera with a privacy shutter. We’re also glad to see that the P16 Gen 2 is MIL-SPEC certified, which means the PC was put through over 200 quality inspections to ensure it can operate when the going gets its most tough.

There’s no shortage of ports on this bad boy either, with connections including HDMI 2.1, USB-C, USB-A, and a built-in SD card reader. Other noteworthy features include Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and Rapid Charge, which charges the laptop from zero to 80% in as little as one hour.

We’re not sure how long Lenovo is going to keep this promo going, so now is definitely the best time to buy. Save over $3,000 when you order this configuration of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 from the manufacturer, and be sure to check out some of the other laptop deals we tracked down today.

