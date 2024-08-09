This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually $2,499 — today it’s $729

As a busy working professional, owning a fast and reliable laptop is one of the biggest favors you can do yourself. To that end, we’re betting you’ve heard of the Lenovo ThinkPad lineup. If you haven’t, we’d love to tell you how great these multitasking Windows laptops are, but not before we tell you how cheap one of the best models is this week.

Right now, when you order the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, you’ll be able to take advantage of clearance pricing. At full price, this Lenovo laptop can cost as much as $2,500. But thanks to its end-of-life markdown, you’ll be able to nab this PC for only $730! Now onto the specs and laurels!

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3

We’re always on the lookout for Lenovo ThinkPad deals because these are some of the best workplace laptops that money can buy. This particular version of the ThinkPad is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U that delivers max clock speeds of 4.70GHz. Combined with integrated AMD Radeon 680M graphics and 16GB of RAM, you could arguably use the T14 as a gaming laptop! But the main idea behind this kind of engineering is lightning-fast Windows 11 performance.

With 512GB of internal storage, you’ll have plenty of bytes for your important workplace docs and spreadsheets; though the ThinkPad has plenty of USB ports if you need to add an external drive. When it comes time to taking a meeting, the built-in 1080p webcam does a great job at capturing you and your surroundings. We’re even more pleased for the included privacy shutter though.

Measuring 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches and weighing only 2.99 pounds, the ThinkPad T14 is both portable and lightweight, making it simple to take just about anywhere. We’re also glad to see a fingerprint reader. This grants quick access to the T14 for the user, and a surefire way to keep others from being able to log onto the laptop.

We see a lot of Lenovo laptop deals on our never-ending journey to find the best discounts and promos on the workplace tech that matters most. The one drawback with clearance pricing though is that once the stock is depleted, there’ll be no more Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3.

That being said, if you’re looking to get a major deal on a slightly older PC, it doesn’t get much better than this. We also have a big list of other laptop deals we found this week.