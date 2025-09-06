Lenovo’s workhorse laptop got a glow-up that I can’t take my eyes off

Lenovo’s ThinkPad series laptops have cultivated somewhat of a legendary reputation as a workhorse laptop with fantastic durability and reliable performance. However, the company hasn’t changed the fundamental design of its ThinkPad series laptops in years, even though the portfolio has been diversified. The PC giant has finally pulled an eyeball-grabbing design stunt.

What’s new?

At IFA, Lenovo revealed the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition in a Glacier White shade. So far, Lenovo has offered the laptop in a single dark grey shade with a sleek ultrathin aluminum frame and an engine hub design that houses critical components and even the thermal hardware.

Recommended Videos

The new Glacier White trim adopts a pearly white coat of paint that offers a beautiful contrast against the polished metal engine hub that also houses the I/O ports and elevates the base on flat surfaces to allow air passage underneath.

The sleek metallic build comes with an MIL-STD-810 military-grade build to survive temperature extremes, pressure, and vibration, among other physical stressors. Additionally, this laptop also offers a massive trackpad with haptic feedback support, though it lacks the iconic trackpoint.

What else sits under the hood?

Lenovo will offer the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition (Glacier White) in 14-inch and 15-inch variants, both of which come with an OLED screen. Notably, this laptop ships with a 65W USB Type-C GaN Nano charging brick and a user-replaceable battery.

On the inside, it can be equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor, paired with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB SSD storage. For authentication, it offers a fingerprint sensor as well as an IR camera.

The port selection is also fairly diverse. You get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, and even an HDMI 2.1 port. The Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition (Glacier White) hits the shelves in October, starting at EUR 1,619 (roughly $1,900) for the 14-inch version and rocking the Copilot+ AI-ready badge.