This LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is an absolute bargain

Gaming monitors are typically more expensive, which you’ll notice when you look at some of the best monitor deals out there. For comparison, you can also take a quick peek at our best gaming monitor deals roundup. Why is that? Generally, it’s because of the features that gaming monitors offer compared to normal TVs or panels, from FreeSync and G-Sync support to high framerates and response times, they’re built for performance. But we’re also here to tell you they don’t have to break the bank or empty your wallet. Walmart is offering the LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD monitor with FreeSync and a 165Hz refresh rate at an incredible discount — down from its normal price of $349. Right now, you can get it for $247, which saves you $102. Hurry, that deal won’t last forever.

Why You Should Buy the LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor

As we mentioned, gaming monitors are built for performance and LG’s UltraGear series is no exception to that rule. The 32-inch QHD monitor (32GN600-B) included in this offer has a 165Hz refresh rate for remarkably fluid and smooth onscreen action. When you’re considering what to look for in a gaming monitor, a high framerate is always at the top of the list. Thanks to the 1 millisecond MBR response time you’ll be looking at a completely immersive and responsive display. It could definitely give you a competitive advantage in games where split-second speed and performance are everything. Bear in mind that a lot of manufacturers of gaming monitors have been lying to us about the true specifications, but that’s not the case here with LG’s UltraGear.

Additional features include AMD FreeSync support for better compatibility with FreeSync-enabled hardware, HDR10 with sRGB 95% color ratings for true and accurate tones, and a contrast ratio of 3000:1. The surface of the display has been treated with an anti-glare finish so you should be able to see regardless of how ambient lights hit it.

The aspect ratio is 16:9 with a maximum supported resolution of 2560 by 1440, which again, is QHD or Quad High Definition. Plus, the stylish design and sleek stand make for a larger-sized monitor that doesn’t take up too much space on your desk or workstation.

All in all, we’re talking about an incredibly performant monitor that’s ideal for immersive and fast-paced games. And it’s all yours for just $247, which is over $100 off the normal price of $349. That’s a fantastic deal for any monitor of this size, let alone one with a response time of 1 millisecond and a refresh rate of 165Hz. For comparison, the average monitor ranges anywhere from 60Hz to 120Hz, which the high-framerate options above that range a rarity — you will find a few listed in our guide of the best gaming monitors for 2023. Make no mistake about it, the performance specs here coupled with the discounted price are a definite rarity. Act soon before the deal is all gone.

