Digital Trends
Computing

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 vs. HP Spectre x360 13

LG's Gram 14 last longer, but is it a better 2-in-1 than the HP Spectre x360?

Mark Coppock
By
LG Gram 14
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The modern 360-degree convertible 2-in-1 has improved to the point where its best examples are viable alternatives to the traditional clamshell laptop. Although they don’t have the tiny bezels of laptops like the Dell XPS 13, these 2-in-1s work as well on a lap as their more traditional cousins.

One prime example is the HP Spectre x360 13, our favorite laptop-like 2-in-1 and indeed one of our favorite laptops, period. LG has just released a new competitor, the Gram 14 2-in-1, that aims to make lightweight a competitive advantage. Does it have what it takes to topple the best?

Design

LG Gram 14
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

As you can tell by its name, the Gram 14 is all about being lightweight. It uses a magnesium alloy to shave off the ounces, and it succeeds by coming in at a cool 2.5 pounds. Although that chassis does feel a bit like plastic with some flexibility in the top of the lid and the bottom, LG tested it against MIL-STD-810g military standards for robustness. The Spectre x360 is all-aluminum, and it feels sturdier in hand thanks to the more rigid material. It also has the tiniest bit of flex in the lid and chassis if you go looking for it, but overall we think it has a more solid feel.

Aesthetically, the Spectre x360 is one of the best looking 2-in-1s around, with a choice of Dark Ash Silver, Natural Silver, and Pale Rose Gold. Its edges are chiseled, and it’s just a stunner (and the newest “gem-cut” version, which we haven’t yet reviewed, is even better looking). The Gram 14 comes in just one color, a matte gray, and it’s at the other end of the aesthetic spectrum. It’s purely conservative, with only a chrome “Gram” logo on the lid to break things up. We don’t fault the Gram 14 for its serious look, but we prefer the Spectre x360’s more modern appearance that stands out without being garish.

We also like the Spectre x360’s long-travel, snappy, and precise keyboard much better than the Gram 14’s much shorter (yet still click-y) version. The touchpads are equally good, although the discerning user might prefer LG’s use of Microsoft Precision drivers. Both touch displays are great for scrolling web pages and tapping on the occasional pop-up button, but the LG Gram’s active pen offers a native 4,096 level of pressure sensitivity and tilt control to the standard HP pen that’s only interpolated to 4,096 levels and lacks tilt. If you want to draw on the display, then you’ll prefer the Gram 14, but both are good for taking notes.

Connectivity is another differentiator. The Gram 14 gives a nod to legacy support, with two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, a full-size HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. The Spectre x360 also recognizes the need for one USB-A 3.1 port and a microSD card reader, while it adds in two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support for greatly enhanced — and far more modern — expandability. We think Thunderbolt 3 is an essential feature on a modern notebook, and that makes the Spectre x360 able to connect more displays and leverage an external GPU enclosure for competitive gaming.

Performance

LG Gram 14
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Gram 14 sports Intel’s absolute latest Whisky Lake 8th-gen Core i7-8565U that offers up four cores for solid performance while promising good efficiency. That makes it slightly faster than the Spectre x360 with its 8th-gen Core i7-8550U, although both are plenty quick for demanding productivity tasks. The Spectre x360 uses a much faster PCIe solid-state drive (SSD) than the Gram 14’s (unfortunate) SATA SSD, meaning you’ll find it to boot and open apps just a bit more quickly. The latest gem-cut Spectre x360 uses Whiskey Lake, and we’ll update the comparison when we’ve had a chance to test it.

Regarding displays, both HP and LG picked average panels that are a bit behind the field in terms of contrast, color gamut and accuracy, and brightness. In fact, they’re almost identical, making them suitable for productivity work but not so great for creative professionals. The gem cut Spectre x360 has a much better display that’s also a low-power version, and we’re looking forward to adding it to our comparison. But HP has an ace in the hole — a very lovely 4K UHD option that makes for an awesome Netflix binging 2-in-1. That tips things in the Spectre x360’s favor. You can even opt for an HP SureView privacy screen that keeps your information safe from prying eyes.

These are two quick 2-in-1s, and you won’t notice much difference in day-to-day use. But the Gram 14 suffers from the lack of a high-resolution display option and slower storage.

Portability

HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Gram 14 is slightly lighter than the Spectre x360, but it’s also slightly thicker. But both of these 2-in-1s can be tossed in a backpack and forgotten about.

Both also have good battery life, but the Gram 14 benefits from its 72 watt-hours of battery capacity versus the Spectre x360’s 63 watt-hours. The LG lasted about an hour longer in looping our test video, about two and a half hours longer browsing the web, and a little less than an hour longer in our most demanding Basemark web benchmark test.

Both 2-in-1s are easy to carry around and last a long time on a charge, but the Gram 14 will keep you working longer into the evening.

The Spectre x360 is a more well-rounded 2-in-1

HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Gram 14 comes in one configuration, a Core i7-8565U, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Full HD display for $1,500. That places it squarely in premium pricing territory.

The Spectre x360 is quite a bit less expensive, starting at $1,235 for the same Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Full HD display. You can also save some money by opting for a Core i5-8250U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $930. And then HP offers its privacy screen for $60 extra and a 4K UHD panel for $135.

The Gram 14 puts up a good fight against our favorite 360-degree convertible 2-in-1, but it just can’t quite match the Spectre x360’s value, display, and more attractive design.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
Up Next

OLED vs. LED: Which kind of TV display is better?
Apple MacBook 13-inch Touch Pad
Product Review

Controversy has dogged the MacBook Pro lately. Is it still a good purchase?

The MacBook Pro is a controversial laptop these days -- and that's unfortunate. Due to some divisive changes Apple made to the functionality of the MacBook Pro, fans are more split. Does the 8th-gen refresh change that?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Computing

Battle of the best: How does the new XPS 13 compete with our favorite ZenBook?

The ZenBook 13 UX333 continues Asus's tradition of offering great budget-oriented 13-inch laptop offerings. Does this affordable machine offer enough value to compete with the excellent Dell XPS 13?
Posted By Mark Coppock
LG Gram 14
Product Review

LG Gram 14 proves 2-in-1 laptops don’t need to sacrifice battery for light weight

The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 aims to be very light for a laptop that converts to a tablet. And it is. But it doesn’t skimp on the battery, and so it lasts a very long time on a charge.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
gemini monitor press photo
Computing

Work and play anywhere with these portable, large-screen monitors

Via a recent and successful Kickstarter campaign by Unick, a new line of portable, large-screen monitors has been announced. The Gemini Taihe line of monitors offers two models: the Gemini FHD and the Gemini UHD.
Posted By Anita George
digital storm aventum x review featb
Product Review

The Digital Storm Aventum X is an unstoppable gaming PC. Trust us, we tried

Packed with dual-Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics card and a 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Aventum X is an infinitely upgradeable gaming PC that’s capable of far more performance than you’ll ever need.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

It took Dell years to fix 1 problem on its best laptop. Here’s how it did it

The new Dell XPS 13 moves the webcam from the below the screen to the top, finally vanquishing the one obstacle facing thin, sleek laptop displays. We have the exclusive story on how it was done.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best checkpoint friendly laptop bags for travel tortuga setout thumb
Computing

Breeze through security with these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags

Getting through airport security is a drag, but your laptop bag shouldn’t be. Thankfully, these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags will get you and your gear to your destination with ease.
Posted By Les Shu, Tyler Lacoma
remove the background from an image
Computing

Ditch the backdrop from your photos with these handy tools

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Here's how, whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

Think someone's leeching off your Wi-Fi connection? Here's how to find out

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Hero shot from the side of young woman using the laptop
Computing

Open RAR files with the greatest of ease using these awesome applications

Few things are more bothersome than not being able to open a file when you need it most. Check out our quick guide about how to open RAR files in Windows and MacOS. We will walk you through the process, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change the background on a mac macbook pro 2016 hero 1500x1000
Computing

‘Flexgate’ is the latest controversy plaguing some MacBook Pro owners

iFixit recently uncovered a new "Flexgate" issue with MacBook Pros after some consumers reported a "stage light" effect, where the backlighting on the device would fail and cause the bottom of the display to become slightly distorted.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Chrome OS
Web

Google Chrome’s latest decision could prevent most ad-blockers from functioning

Google Chrome's newest change is cited as a step forward for speed and security, but could profoundly alter how the majority of ad-blocking extensions operate. The move potentially gives Google more control over which ads can be blocked.
Posted By Michael Archambault
samsung 156 inch oled display 20190123 02
Computing

Samsung permits peek at an eye-popping, 15-inch 4K OLED laptop display

Samsung is now preparing for the new OLED laptop trend and is providing a look at an eye-popping 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel that is expected to power larger premium laptops in the new year.
Posted By Arif Bacchus