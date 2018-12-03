Share

If you’re looking for a 17-inch laptop, you will probably find that most devices are too heavy for your liking. Well, LG’s Gram 17 might soon be a good option for consumers who want a thin and light laptop with a large screen, as it comes in at under three pounds, according to recent reports.

Though LG has yet to officially announce a 17-inch variant of the Gram laptop, the report cites a Best Buy listing that has since been pulled and is no longer available. That listing once showed a $1,700 price, a 2.95-pound weight, and a mere 0.7 inches in thickness for the device. It’s comparable to other large screen laptops on the market, like the Dell Inspiron 17, which comes in at 1 inch in thickness and a hefty 6.37 pounds in weight. That also beats out offerings from HP, which is roughly 5.4 pounds, and also 1 inch in thickness.

Elsewhere in specifications, the 17-inch LG Gram apparently packs an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, a total of 16GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. The 17-inch slim bezel IPS display also packs a total resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and wide viewing angles. As for ports, it includes three USB 3.1 ports, a USB Type C port, headset jack, HDMI port, and also a microSD card reader. A Windows Hello fingerprint reader is also included on board for seamless logins. For battery life, the LG Gram 17 apparently will last for 19.5 hours before it drains empty, though real-world usage probably won’t get it that close. It even comes with support for Gigabit Wi-Fi, and a dongle in the box for wired connections.

We previously reviewed the LG Gram 15 and found that it was a bit overpriced. We also didn’t like the overall build, finding that it packs a lot of flex in the panels.

According to the leaks, some of that could be addressed as it is being reported the LG Gram 17 packs a magnesium alloy case. With CES 2019 approaching, it is likely that more on this device will become official soon. Until then, it is hard to verify if this LG Gram 17 is real, but the Best Buy leak does see fairly convincing enough to take seriously.