LG’s three new cutting-edge Nano IPS monitors will wow your eyeballs

Ahead of CES 2018, LG has given us a sneak peek of a few upcoming monitors — all of which feature cutting-edge technology to deliver imagery with unparalleled detail and fidelity. The trick behind these high-quality HDR displays is in a technology LG calls Nano IPS.

By applying nanometer-sized particles to the display panels themselves, LG claims their displays will absorb excess light wavelengths and deliver stunning picture quality. On top of that, each of these monitors will feature support for Thunderbolt 3 and HDR 600.

LG 32UK950

The first of LG’s 2018 monitor lineup is a 32-inch, UHD 4K monitor. It’s not unlike the recent LG 32UD99, but this one has a few new tricks up its sleeves. First off, it will be the first display to offer LG’s aforementioned, Nano IPS technology. By enhancing the intensity and purity of on-screen colors, LG claims this monitor will be able to deliver a more accurate and lifelike viewing experience. According to LG, the 32UK950 can display 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, putting it in league with the kinds of displays used to master Hollywood films.

The LG 32UK950 also features razor-slim bezels thanks to a 4-Side Edge Borderless design and a built-in Thunderbolt 3 dock. That means you can plug in a Thunderbolt 3-compatible laptop like a MacBook Pro 15 to charge your computer over the same cable used to plug into the monitor.