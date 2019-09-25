There’s no shortage of keyboards and keyboard cases for Apple’s iPads and iPad Pros. And here’s another one to add to your list of keyboards to consider: Libra.

The Kickstarter-funded keyboard may prove to be competitive with the wide variety of keyboard brands already available, especially as Libra boasts a “MacBook-like experience” once paired with an iPad Pro.

Libra looks like a MacBook once it’s attached to an iPad Pro, at least according to product photos found on its Kickstarter page. According to its campaign site, Libra is a Bluetooth keyboard that features a trackpad, backlighting, function keys, scissor-switch keys, and a 4,000 mAh built-in battery.

But as 9to5Mac notes, the most interesting part of Libra is its trackpad, as it’s expected to “to take advantage of the mouse support in iPadOS 13.” Essentially, once that support is fully enabled, Libra’s trackpad should allow you to do things like zoom in and out and swipe. Libra also offers customizable backlighting: The brightness and the color can both be adjusted. The included function keys are intended to provide shortcuts for tasks such as adjusting the screen brightness, copy/pasting, and adjusting the volume. The battery is expected to last for 200 days per charge and can also be used to charge your iPad Pro as well via a USB-C output port. (There are two total USB-C ports.)

Just like a MacBook, Libra sports an aluminum chassis that comes in either space gray or silver. This keyboard is compatible with iPad Pros in the following sizes: 9.7 inches, 10.5 inches, 11 inches, and 12.9 inches. Libra should be able to support iPad Pros with either iOS or iPad OS as its operating system.

Initially, Libra’s lowest Kickstarter price (for pre-ordering, because it’s not quite available yet) was $89. But that price is no longer available. The lowest price offered now is $109 which gets you a Libra keyboard, a USB-C cable, and a magnetic cover for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro or a case for the 11-inch iPad Pro. The highest price is $209 and that gets you two keyboards, two cables, and two covers or cases.

The Libra keyboards are expected to ship sometime in January 2020. As always, we offer words of caution before backing any crowdfunding project.

