 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

GPT-4 has come to LinkedIn, because of course it has

Fionna Agomuoh
By

With the official introduction of Open AI’s GPT-4, Microsoft is expanding its range of product support to include AI upgrades embedded into LinkedIn.

The business-focused social media platform announced Thursday that it will begin testing a host of AI-driven features based on both the GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 language models with its Premium subscribers. These functions will allow people to do things such as create more personalized profiles and job descriptions using AI-generated prompts. In particular, the GPT-4 language model will be the power behind AI profile writing, according to LinkedIn.

Linkedin GPT-4 headline generator.

You will be able to craft a personal statement on your LinkedIn profile with a prompt such as, “How do I summarize my career highlights and aspirations into just a few sentences?”

Related

One of the primary features of GPT-4 is a greater ability to contextualize the information it is presented, as well as a higher degree of collaboration than the prior model. Still, you will have the ability to “review and edit” any generated text to maintain your own tone and authenticity. LinkedIn notes that GPT-3.5 will focus on generating job descriptions for companies.

Along with the language model updates, LinkedIn is offering over 100 AI courses, which will be available for free to all members through June 15. Some titles include “What is Generative AI” by Pinar Seyhan Demirdag, “Introduction to Prompt Engineering for Generative AI” by Ronnie Sheer, and “Introduction to Conversational AI” by Ian Barkin. There are courses available for all professional levels.

Open AI officially announced the GPT-4 language model on Tuesday, saying it is available to ChatGPT Plus users and developers through the API.

The company also said that several brands and organizations have been working with the language model, including Duolingo, Be My Eyes, Stripe, Morgan Stanley, Khan Academy, and the government of Iceland. Microsoft also confirmed that its new Bing Search featuring an AI chatbot is based on GPT-4. The updated search engine debuted in February.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
These are the new AI features coming to Gmail, Google Docs, and Sheets
Google has announced a host of new writing focused AI features for its Workspace suite.

Google Workspace is getting a generative AI boost at the same time that many other productivity suites are adding new features that allow users to simplify clerical tasks with just a prompt.

Following up on the visual redesign to Google Docs and the announcement of Google Bard, these new AI features are the company's latest attempt to bring more buzzy goodness to its most popular applications.

Read more
Edge Copilot finally delivers on Microsoft’s Bing Chat promises
Here's Microsoft's example of how Bing chat will work in the future.

Microsoft is finally making the version of Bing Chat we heard about in February a reality. The latest version of Microsoft Edge (111.0.1661.41) includes the Bing Copoilot sidebar, which allows you to chat, generate AI content, and get insights into topics powered by AI.

This is the form of Bing Chat Microsoft originally pitched. Since its launch, the chat portion of Bing Chat has been available through a waitlist that, according to Microsoft, has amassed millions of sign-ups. However, Microsoft also talked about Bing Copilot, which would live in the Edge sidebar and open up the possibility of generating emails, blog posts, and more, as well as provide context for whatever web page you were on.

Read more
Hackers are using AI to spread dangerous malware on YouTube
Windows shows a malware warning on a Dell laptop.

YouTube is the latest frontier where AI-generated content is being used to dupe users into downloading malware that can steal their personal information.

As AI generation becomes increasingly popular on several platforms, so does the desire to profit from it in malicious ways. The research firm CloudSEK has observed a 200% to 300% increase in the number of videos on YouTube that include links to popular malware sources such as Vidar, RedLine, and Raccoon directly in the descriptions since November 2022.

Read more